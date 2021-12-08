Halloween Kills Extended Cut Home Video Release Details Unveiled

Horror fans had to cope with an extra-long wait to see the release of Halloween Kills due to the coronavirus pandemic, and for those who couldn’t get enough of Michael Myers and all of the chaos he caused in Haddonfield, Illinois, the film is about to land on home video with a number of special features. The upcoming release comes with a variety of behind-the-scenes featurettes that chronicle how the highly anticipated sequel was brought to life, with this release also boasting an alternate ending and extended scenes. Check out the full details for the home video release below before Halloween Kills lands on Digital HD on December 14th and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 11, 2022.

The Halloween Kills Extended Edition Digital HD description reads, “Survivors of Michael Myer’s rampage form a vigilante mob and set out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. The Extended Cut has more thrills, kills, and an alternate ending.”

Special features on the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release are as follows:

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and a digital copy of Halloween Kills

Includes 2 Versions of the Movie: Theatrical and Extended with Alternate Ending

Gag Reel

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Haddonfield’s Open Wounds

The Kill Team

Strode Family Values

1978 Transformations

The Power of Fear

Kill Count

Feature Commentary with director/co-writer David Gordon Green and stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Judy Greer

Even before fans knew they would be getting to see the extended ending, Green previously detailed how he’s happy with the theatrical cut, but that there was an alternate way to conclude the adventure that audiences can see on this home video release.

“This is the director’s cut through and through, but there’s an additional scene that we filmed that was scripted,” the director shared with Collider. “And actually I think is a pretty brilliant scene. So we’re going to do an extended version on the DVD, just so people can see an extended ending that’s different and cool. We ended up lifting it when I became more confident of where we’re going to pick up in the next movie, it felt it didn’t feel authentic to where we’re going to go. So we lifted it. So we just said, ‘We’re kind of coming up with … if we lift that, where do we end?’ And it was actually Couper Samuelson at Blumhouse, he [said], ‘Let’s just end when it’s over. Lights out.’ He mentioned it, he was like, ‘Remember in [Rogue One: A Star Wars Story], when you wanted the movie to end? When it was a Darth Vader going ballistic at the door.’”

He added, “It’s part of the movie. It’s just not part of the appropriate momentum of … I think it was cool in its own right as watching a one-off movie, but knowing where we’re going to exactly where we’re going to pick up which, you’ll know in a year, it wasn’t the right look in the eye that we needed to give the audience.”

Halloween Kills lands on Digital HD on December 14th and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 11, 2022.

