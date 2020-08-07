Halloween Kills: Original Michael Myers Actor Teases His New Cameo

✖

In the original Halloween, Nick Castle performed a majority of the masked Michael Myers' scenes, resulting in many fans considering him to have established the villain's memorable physicality. Castle returned to the series for the first time in 40 years for a cameo in 2018's Halloween, with the actor recently hinting at his cameo in the upcoming Halloween Kills, playing coy about confirming any actual details about the sequel but noting that the scene in question could have potentially been cut from the film. However, makeup effects designer Christopher Nelson clarified to Castle that, whatever the cameo might be, it remains in the theatrical cut.

"I actually did the scene ... there was only one scene, I can't tell what it is, I won't say what it is, but we'll see, it's an interesting one, because it's definitely something I can imagine being cut out, which I hope is not gonna happen," Castle confirmed to The Thing With Two Heads podcast. "For post-production, I did all the breathing for The Shape through the whole thing and I don't remember seeing it, maybe I'm just forgetting, but we'll see."

Nelson went on to add, "There isn't room for it, for the breathing, you wouldn't need the breathing at that scene."

While James Jude Courtney took over the more physical components of Michael Myers in the 2018 film, Castle provided the character with a signature head tilt that he gave in the original 1978 film, appearing in only one shot. With that cameo being Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode seeing Myers from a distance, he likely didn't have to provide any breathing sound effects, so while Castle himself could see the cameo in the new sequel not being integral to the final cut, Nelson's comments could hint that the cameo is another wide shot of Myers.

Castle also want on to recall his experience on the set of Halloween Kills and noted the passion the crew had for the series.

"Right before they did the shot, [director] David [Gordon Green] brought me in, right before we did it, and the whole crew was there, and he just did this little announcement welcoming me there and saying, 'We've done this one film but here's the guy that started it all,' and everyone applauded and I bowed, my sunglasses fell off my head," Castle joked. "I can't do anything without it being stupid. But that was so sweet, it shows you the kind of love they have for the franchise and the respect they have for the gang that did it to begin with."

Halloween Kills was originally slated to hit theaters this October, but with the coronavirus pandemic seeing a majority of theaters around the world still closed, it had been pushed to next year.

Halloween Kills is set to land in theaters on October 15, 2021 and Halloween Ends is scheduled for October 14, 2022.

