Halloween Kills Extended Cut Promises More Thrills, Kills, and Alternate Ending

The finale of Halloween Kills was met with mixed reactions from fans, as it saw the death of a beloved character and left things on a cliffhanger, with the upcoming home video release of the film confirming that an alternate ending will be included with the release, along with more thrills and more kills. Director of the film David Gordon Green confirmed last month that there was an additional scene shot for the ending that wasn’t included, so the alternate ending will likely be one that includes this additional scene as opposed to being one that culminates with entirely different reveals. Halloween Kills lands on Digital HD on December 14th and hits 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 11, 2022.

Over on Amazon, the Halloween Kills Extended Edition Digital HD description reads, “Survivors of Michael Myer’s rampage form a vigilante mob and set out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. The Extended Cut has more thrills, kills, and an alternate ending.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Green previously detailed the existence of the alternate ending, igniting speculation about what such ending could contain.

“This is the director’s cut through and through, but there’s an additional scene that we filmed that was scripted,” the director shared with Collider. “And actually I think is a pretty brilliant scene. So we’re going to do an extended version on the DVD, just so people can see an extended ending that’s different and cool. We ended up lifting it when I became more confident of where we’re going to pick up in the next movie, it felt it didn’t feel authentic to where we’re going to go. So we lifted it. So we just said, ‘We’re kind of coming up with … if we lift that, where do we end?’ And it was actually Couper Samuelson at Blumhouse, he [said], ‘Let’s just end when it’s over. Lights out.’ He mentioned it, he was like, ‘Remember in [Rogue One: A Star Wars Story], when you wanted the movie to end? When it was a Darth Vader going ballistic at the door.’”

He added, “It’s part of the movie. It’s just not part of the appropriate momentum of … I think it was cool in its own right as watching a one-off movie, but knowing where we’re going to exactly where we’re going to pick up which, you’ll know in a year, it wasn’t the right look in the eye that we needed to give the audience.”

Luckily, fans can find out in just a few weeks exactly what this alternate ending contains when Halloween Kills lands on Digital HD on December 14th. Halloween Ends is scheduled to hit theaters on October 14, 2022.

