Original ‘Halloween’ Actress Vied For Role in New Film

The upcoming Halloween sequel brought back some of the integral components that made the 1978 original such a massive success, though the decisions of co-writers Danny McBride and David Gordon Green to ignore all sequels in the franchise put the narrative in an interesting situation. Kyle Richards played the young Lindsey in the original film, who was supervised by babysitters Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Annie Brackett (Nany Loomis), and attempted to get involved in the upcoming production, but her inquiries were denied.

“I really wanted to be so badly. And I’ve never done this in my life,” Richards shared with Us Weekly. “I literally reached out and said, ‘Can I be in it in any capacity? I’ll be an extra. I’ll do anything.’ But they didn’t think that it was going to fit in with the story or something.”

Despite not getting to be involved in the new film, Richards still looks at her involvement in the original fondly, with fans still regularly asking her about the experience.

“That’s probably the number one thing next to Little House on the Prairie, or now The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, that people ask me about,” the actress confirmed. “So it’s just something that I feel really proud to have been a part of. It’s such an iconic film. And I have a lot of memories from that, which I don’t have from all the things I’ve done. For some reason, it really sticks out in my mind.”

The fourth film in the franchise saw the introduction of Laurie’s daughter, played by Danielle Harris, who ultimately starred in four chapters of the series. This new film negates the events of Harris’ films, leaving the actress disappointed to not be involved in the new sequel.

“I’m bummed out. And here’s why I’m bummed out,” said Harris during a Facebook Live chat. “I’ve done four Halloween movies, and I’m grateful for those movies. I wouldn’t have all of you guys here… if it wasn’t for Halloween. I’m forever grateful and indebted to the Halloween franchise. It’s been good to me.”

Harris also admitted to reaching out to the filmmakers in hopes of her character being represented, especially given that this new film features Laurie with another daughter.

She noted, “We did put in a call, thought it’d be kinda cool even just to have a little flashback… they were not interested. So. I tried.”

Fans can see the new Halloween when it lands in theaters on October 19.

