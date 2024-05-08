Reginald the Vampire: Jacob Batalon Teases "Dark" Direction For Season 2

Reginald the Vampire is dialing up the darkness in Season 2. Launching in Fall 2022, SYFY's bloodsucking series spotlighted Spider-Man: No Way Home star Jacob Batalon in the titular role, capturing the charm and quip of the Johnny B. Truant novels that it is based on. While Reginald the Vampire's sophomore installment will retain the vibrant energy of the first season, it has been noted that the next batch of episodes will get a little more serious.

"I feel like we were all shocked as actors to see how dark it gets and how deep it gets," Batalon told ComicBook. "But I think it just is the natural progression of our story. We just wanted to really raise the stakes."

Those stakes come in the form of angels. Reginald the Vampire Season 2 brings in Balestro (Garfield Wilson) and Uriel (Max Montesi) as beings from above sent down to Earth to destroy who bear fangs.

"There's all these things you have to deal with when you're fighting the angels. It's just another level," Batalon continued. "We were allowed to show what we could do with the first season and now that we have more space to play in things, we can show where things could end up with this season."

Outside of the action, Reginald the Vampire will continue dissecting who Reginald is from a personal standpoint as he attempts to navigate his life as a vampire.

"There's deeper meanings to relationships that you have to deal with as well as a vampire," Batalon noted. "In terms of Season 2, it's really just how we defeat the angels after we've basically turned over a new leaf."

Last fans saw, Reginald was struggling to pass the Assessment, a test that determines whether or not a prospective vampire can continue as one. The vampires in charge were divided on the matter, specifically Angela (Savannah Basley), as she took issue with Maurice (Mandela Van Peebles) making Reginald into a vampire.

Despite how he's treated, Reginald remains putting the greater good first.

"I feel like you'll watch his growth from a bit afraid to take the stance to really becoming the hero of the day in Season 2," Batalon teased. "It's something he has to learn to accept. We sort of see him do it in the first season, but now it's really on his shoulders again. It's really just like the natural progression for Reginald."

Reginald the Vampire Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, May 8th at 10 PM ET on SYFY.