A Quiet Place: Day One Stars Confirm New Trailer Release Date

A brand new look at the next Quiet Place film is arriving very soon. A Quiet Place: Day One is a prequel film to John Krasinski's hit horror franchise, set when the aliens first arrived on Earth and civilization began to fall. Michael Sarnoski takes over from Krasinski as director, with Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn set to play the two lead roles. On Wednesday, Day One's duo of stars took to social media to reveal to fans when the next trailer would arrive.

According to the video of Nyong'o and Quinn, the next trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One is set to be released on Thursday, May 9th. You can watch their full announcement below!

After release date shifts, A Quiet Place: Day One is set to hit theaters on June 28th, making it one of the summer's major tentpoles.

A Quiet Place: Day One Cast

While Emily Blunt and John Krasinski led the cast for the first two Quiet Place movies, neither of them are slated to appear in the prequel movie.

The cast of A Quiet Place: Day One will include Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o, Stranger Things breakout Joseph Quinn, and Hereditary star Alex Wolff. Djimon Hounsou will seemingly be reprising his role from A Quiet Place Part II.

A Quiet Place: Day One is being directed by Pig helmer Michael Sarnoski, making it the first film in the franchise not directed by Krasinski.

The film was initially supposed to be directed by Mud director Jeff Nichols. In October 2021, however, Nichols departed the project. Sarnoski was brought on to replace him last year, following the success of Pig. When Krasinski first revealed that he wouldn't be directing the prequel, he said that Nichols was his first choice to take over.

"Truly the only person I had in mind when asked whether I would hand this off was Jeff," Krasinski told Empire last year. "I think he's one of the best filmmakers, Mud is one of my favourite movies, and so real and intimate. It's exactly the sort of paints we're painting with in A Quiet Place – very organic characters you fall in love with. So he was my first choice for this, and when he said yes I was over the moon. I pitched him my story, he's gone and developed the world on his own with that jumping-off point, and I'm so thrilled. He's actually just turning in a script now, and I loved it. I absolutely loved it, and I can't wait to see him shoot this thing."