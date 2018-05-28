‘Halloween’ Sequel Producer Teases Trailer Release Date

The first footage from the upcoming Halloween sequel debuted last month at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada, with initial reactions being positive. In the weeks since, fans have been clamoring for Blumhouse Productions to release the footage, with one of the film’s producers, Jason Blum, teasing that fans can expect the trailer to debut in early June.

Blum took to Twitter to share, “And while I’m twittering as opposed to ‘tweeting’ I want to assure Halloween fans that we hear you. We have read your comments. And I can assure you that early June will be a happy time for you or perhaps I should say for most of you.”

The footage screened at CinemaCon was likely never intended to be released as a trailer, yet the response from the audience spread across the internet, resulting in many users on social media pleading with anyone involved in the film to share the trailer. Nick Castle was the first to respond to those pleas.

Castle appears briefly in the new film as “The Shape,” which was the name given to the masked Michael Myers in the first film, a role which was mostly played by Castle in the 1978 original. The performer took to Twitter to share, “Your most asked question from the twittersphere was, ‘When do we see a trailer?’ Was in touch with [director David Gordon Green] today. He says ‘I don’t think it will be for a month or two.’ That’s from horse’s mouth. Stay tuned.”

The actor then gave a subsequent update, claiming, “More from [David Gordon Green]: ‘They might fast track it based on positive response.’”

It is unclear if June was always the intended release schedule for the film or if the trailer was bumped up to June to meet fan demands.

The film’s official synopsis is as follows:

“Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.”

Stay tuned for updates on the Halloween sequel’s trailer before it lands in theaters on October 19th.

