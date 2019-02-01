New ‘Halloween’ Trailer Teaser Released

A brand new teaser trailer for Halloween has dropped, and it also happens to include the first footage of the highly anticipated sequel.

The new footage shows Jamie Lee Curtis‘ aged Laurie Strode, bracing for the inevitable confrontation, saying “I’ve waited for him, he’s waited for me.” As she pumps her shotgun she is making the viewers aware that when that fight happens, she isn’t going down without a fight. She didn’t survive all these years just to die now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the best sequences is about six seconds in that shows Michael Myers appearing right in front of a doorway, so don’t expect to sleep tonight. You can check out the new footage below.

As you can see in the footage, the duo of David Gordon Green and Danny McBride are really attempting to bring in the elements of the franchise that have resonated with fans. Fans will notice all sorts of hallmarks from the series, but as far as timeline this Halloween picks up after the events of the original film. As such you can pretty much ignore any of the other Halloween sequels as well as the Rob Zombie reboot.

The film also changes the original film’s ending just slightly and is set four decades after the first film. Laurie Strode is now older and has a family of her own, but once again Michael Myers returns to terrorize her, and Strode will do just about anything to keep her new family safe. If that means killing her brother, so be it.

Curtis is also not the only returning face. Nick Castle is also making a return to the franchise (Myers/The Shape) and John Carpenter will also be handling the soundtrack as well as consulting on the film.

Halloween hits theaters on October 19.