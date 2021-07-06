First Five Halloween Movies Getting New 4K UltraHD Collector's Edition Blu-rays

Back in 2014, Scream Factory released a massive Halloween boxed set, which consisted not only of the first 10 entries into the Halloween franchise, but also comprehensive special features and an alternate cut of Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers. With physical media enthusiasts now embracing 4K UltraHD Blu-rays, the home video producer is giving the first five entries into the series all-new transfers, with upcoming releases featuring upgraded resolution of those films, but also delivering new cover art as well as limited edition vinyl releases featuring new music from John Carpenter, in addition to limited-edition posters and enamel pins. The sets and individual films are available for pre-order now and is expected to hit shelves in late September. Scream Factory describes the new releases, "It’s been 43 years since the John Carpenter’s 1978 classic Halloween hit theaters and changed the horror genre forever. Now it -- and its immediate sequels -- can be experienced like never before in the best video and audio quality ever. This Scream Factory release of the first 5 Halloween films marks the North American 4K UHD debut for Halloween II, III, 4, and 5. In an exciting nod to fans, Halloween (1978) (Collector's Edition) (4K UHD) features a return to the original camera negative for the first time! Each of these beloved, iconic films will be released in a limited-edition rigid slipcase, and will include a Blu-ray of the film as well as previously existing bonus features." Scroll down to see the complete details of the releases and pre-order yours from Scream Factory now.

Halloween (Photo: Scream Factory) On a black and unholy Halloween night years ago, little Michael Myers brutally slaughtered his sister in cold blood. For the last fifteen years, the people of Haddonfield have rested easily, knowing that Michael was safely locked away in a mental hospital ... until tonight. Michael has escaped and he will soon return to the same quiet neighborhood to relive his grisly murder again. For this is a night of evil. Tonight is Halloween. This ShoutFactory.com exclusive offer contains the following items: Halloween [Collector's Edition] 3-Disc UHD/Blu-ray set (with slipcase)

A limited-edition 18" x 24" rolled poster of the new artwork by Joel Robinson

A 7" on exclusive red, orange, and yellow splatter vinyl via Sacred Bones featuring music from Halloween composed by John Carpenter and recorded by John, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies. The A-side includes the "Halloween Theme" and the B-side contains a never-before-released recording of "Laurie's Theme" newly recorded by the trio. Our red, orange, and yellow splatter vinyl variant is a limited edition of 4,000 copies and is housed in a lavish slipcase with new art by frequent Carpenter collaborator Chris Bilheimer. The bonus features are as follows: DISC ONE (4K UHD): NEW 2021 4K Scan From The Original Negative, Approved By Cinematographer Dean Cundey NEW Dolby Atmos Track Audio Commentary With Co-Writer/Director John Carpenter And Actress Jamie Lee Curtis Audio Commentary With Director Of Photography Dean Cundey, Editor Tommy Lee Wallace, And Actor Nick Castle

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY): NEW 2021 4K Scan From The Original Negative, Approved By Cinematographer Dean Cundey NEW Dolby Atmos Track Audio Commentary With John Carpenter And Jamie Lee Curtis Audio Commentary With Dean Cundey, Tommy Lee Wallace, And Nick Castle “The Night She Came Home” TV Version Footage Theatrical Trailer TV Spots Radio Spots

DISC THREE (BLU-RAY): Original Color Timing Presentation Vintage Interview With Producer Moustapha Akkad “Halloween: A Cut Above The Rest” “Halloween Unmasked 2000” Halloween – The Extended Cut In HD (TV Inserts Are In Standard Definition) Theatrical Trailer TV Spots Radio Spots

Halloween II (Photo: Scream Factory) Picking up exactly where the first film left off, Halloween II follows the same ill-fated characters as they encounter the knife-wielding maniac they left for dead in the first film. The inhuman Michael Myers is still very much alive and out for more revenge as he stalks the deserted halls of the Haddonfield hospital. As he gets closer to his main target, Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence) discovers the chilling mystery behind the crazed psychopath's actions. Written by John Carpenter and Debra Hill, Halloween II is a spine-tingling dark ride into the scariest night of the year. This ShoutFactory.com exclusive offer contains the following items: Halloween II [Collector's Edition] 3-Disc UHD/Blu-ray/DVD set (with slipcase)

A 7" on exclusive red, orange, and yellow splatter vinyl via Sacred Bones featuring music from Halloween II composed by John Carpenter and recorded by John, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies. The A-side includes "The Shape Enters Laurie's Room" and the B-side contains "The Shape Stalks Again." Both tracks are newly recorded by the trio and exclusive to this release. Our red, orange, and yellow splatter vinyl variant is a limited edition of 3,000 copies and is housed in a lavish slipcase with new art by frequent Carpenter collaborator Chris Bilheimer. The bonus features are as follows: DISC ONE (4K UHD): NEW 2021 4K Scan From The Original Negative Approved By Cinematographer Dean Cundey NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track Audio Commentary With Director Rick Rosenthal Audio Commentary With Stunt Coordinator Dick Warlock

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY): NEW 2021 4K Scan From The Original Negative Approved By Cinematographer Dean Cundey NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track Audio Commentary With Director Rick Rosenthal Audio Commentary With Stunt Coordinator Dick Warlock “The Nightmare Isn’t Over – The Making Of Halloween II” Featuring Rick Rosenthal, Dick Warlock, Composer Alan Howarth, Director Of Photography Dean Cundey, Actors Lance Guest And Leo Rossi, And More Horror’s Hallowed Grounds Revisiting The Original Shooting Locations Deleted Scenes With Optional Audio Commentary With Rick Rosenthal Alternate Ending With Optional Audio Commentary With Rick Rosenthal Still Gallery Theatrical Trailer TV and Radio Spots

DISC THREE (DVD): Television Cut (In Standard Definition) Film Script (DVD-ROM)

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (Photo: Scream Factory) A terrified toy salesman is mysteriously attacked. At the hospital, he babbles and clutches the year's most popular Halloween costume, an eerie pumpkin mask. Suddenly, Doctor Daniel Challis (Tom Atkins, The Fog, Night Of The Creeps) finds himself thrust into a terrifying Halloween nightmare. Working with the salesman's daughter, Ellie, Daniel traces the mask to the Silver Shamrock Novelties company and its founder, Conal Cochran (Dan O'Herlihy, RoboCop). Ellie and Daniel uncover Cochran's shocking Halloween plan and must stop him before trick-or-treaters across the country never come home in this terrifying thriller from writer/director Tommy Lee Wallace (Stephen King's IT). This ShoutFactory.com exclusive offer contains the following items: Halloween III: Season Of The Witch [Collector's Edition] 2-Disc UHD/Blu-ray set (with slipcase)

A 7" on exclusive red, orange, and yellow splatter vinyl via Sacred Bones featuring music from Halloween III: Season Of The Witch composed by John Carpenter and recorded by John, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies. The A-side includes "Chariots of Pumpkins" and the B-side contains "Season of the Witch." Both tracks are newly recorded by the trio and exclusive to this release. Our red, orange, and yellow splatter vinyl variant is a limited edition of 3,000 copies and is housed in a lavish slipcase with new art by frequent Carpenter collaborator Chris Bilheimer. The bonus features are as follows: DISC ONE (4K UHD): NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative Approved By Cinematographer Dean Cundey NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track Audio Commentary With Director Tommy Lee Wallace' Audio Commentary With Actor Tom Atkins

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY): NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative Approved By Cinematographer Dean Cundey NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track Audio Commentary With Tommy Lee Wallace Audio Commentary With Tom Atkins “Stand Alone: The Making Of Halloween III: Season Of The Witch” Featuring Tommy Lee Wallace, Actors Tom Atkins And Stacey Nelkin, Stunt Coordinator Dick Warlock, Director Of Photography Dean Cundey, And More Horror’s Hallowed Grounds: Revisiting The Original Shooting Locations With Host Sean Clark And Tommy Lee Wallace Interview With Make-Up Effects Artist Tom Burman Still Gallery Theatrical Trailers TV Spots Radio Spots

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (Photo: Scream Factory) He butchered 16 people trying to get to his sister. He was shot and incinerated, but still the entity that Dr. Sam Loomis (the legendary Donald Pleasence) calls "Evil on two legs" would not die. Tonight, Michael Myers has come home again ... to kill! This time, Michael returns to Haddonfield for Jamie Lloyd (Danielle Harris, 2009’s Halloween II, The Last Boy Scout) – the orphaned daughter of Laurie Strode – and her babysitter Rachel (Ellie Cornell, Halloween 5: The Revenge Of Michael Myers, House Of The Dead). Can Loomis stop Michael before the unholy slaughter reaches his innocent young niece? Michael Pataki, Sasha Jenson, and Kathleen Kinmont co-star in this smash sequel that marked the long-awaited return to the original storyline and remains infamous for its startling twist ending and graphic violence. The bonus features are as follows: DISC ONE (4K UHD): NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track Audio Commentary With Actors Ellie Cornell And Danielle Harris Audio Commentary With Director Dwight H. Little And Author Justin Beahm

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY): NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track Audio Commentary With Ellie Cornell And Danielle Harris Audio Commentary With Dwight H. Little And Justin Beahm “The Making Of Halloween 4: Final Cut” “The Making Of Halloween 4” Theatrical Trailer TV Spots Still Gallery

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (Photo: Scream Factory) Because Hell would not have him, Michael Myers survived the mine explosion thought to have killed him. One year later, his traumatized young niece Jamie (Danielle Harris, Rob Zombie's Halloween) is horrified to discover she has a telepathic bond with her evil uncle ... and that Uncle Michael is on his way back to Haddonfield. But Dr. Loomis (the legendary Donald Pleasence) has a new plan to destroy The Boogey Man in his childhood home using Jamie as bait. Tonight, the carnage begins again: Michael Myers is back with a vengeance! Ellie Cornell and Beau Starr return for this hit sequel that features grisly gore by K.N.B. EFX Group (The Walking Dead, Army Of Darkness). The bonus features are as follows: DISC ONE (4K UHD): NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track Audio Commentary With Actor Don Shanks Audio Commentary With Director Dominique Othenin-Girard And Actors Danielle Harris And Jeffrey Landman

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY): NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track Audio Commentary With Don Shanks Audio Commentary With Dominique Othenin-Girard, Danielle Harris, And Jeffrey Landman “Inside Halloween 5” “The Making Of Halloween 5” “On The Set: Behind-The-Scenes Footage” Halloween 5 Promo Theatrical Trailer TV Spots

