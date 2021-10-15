Halloween Kills Trailer Has Horror Fans Celebrating

The full trailer for Halloween Kills surprise dropped tonight from Universal Pictures and Blumhouse and horror fans are already freaking out. This fresh look at footage from the highly anticipated sequel answers a few key questions about the movie, specifically how Michael Myers aka The Shape, makes it out of the flaming home of Laurie Strode, but also offers a tease of the actual plot of the film and some of its returning cast members. Two of the biggest reactions to the trailer however are its very clear Easter egg for the out-of-canon Halloween III: Season of the Witch and the sheer amount of people that already get killed by Myers. We've collected the best below!

"The next one involves when you take that [the 2018 Halloween] was about Laurie's trauma, right? It was focused on Laurie Strode, but there are a lot of other people that had the result of Michael Myers in 1978," series star Jamie Lee Curtis described of the film to SiriusXM's Jess Cagle. "And we brought back all of those people. So Kyle Richards, who played the little girl Lindsey came back, we have the character of Tommy where there are other characters, Marion, the nurse, all of the people that suffered the trauma and the Halloween Kills movie is about a mob. So what I will tell you is that what we were seeing around the country of the power of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, that's what the movie is. The movie is about a mob."

She continued, "And so it's very interesting because it takes on what happens when trauma infects an entire community. And we're seeing it everywhere with the Black Lives Matter movement. We're seeing it in action and Halloween Kills weirdly enough, dovetailed onto that proceeded it, it was written before that occurred, so when you see it, it's a seething group of people moving through the story as a big angry group, it's really, really, really intense. It's a masterpiece."

Halloween Kills hits theaters on October 15th with another film, Halloween Ends, a new finale for the series, scheduled to hit theaters on October 14, 2022.