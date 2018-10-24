‘Halloween’: Jamie Lee Curtis’ Secret Second Role Revealed

Jamie Lee Curtis returned to the Halloween franchise for the fifth time to reprise her role as Laurie Strode in this year’s sequel, despite the character having been killed in Halloween: Resurrection. Director David Gordon Green confirmed that, in addition to Laurie, Curtis had a second role that most audiences missed.

WARNING: Minor spoilers below for Halloween

Videos by ComicBook.com

At one point in the film, Michael Myers is wreaking havoc in Haddonfield, Illinois, invading residents’ houses and brutally killing them. The killer moves towards the sound of a baby crying, causing audiences to worry that Myers could attack the infant. The cries of that infant were created by Curtis.

“By the way, that’s Jamie Lee Curtis‘ baby sound. She’s making that sound of the baby,” Green admitted to Collider.

Myers’ villainy has caused him to amass an impressive body count over the years, though his victims have typically been adults. One exception is that he killed a dog in the original film, and in both Halloween 4 and Halloween 5, he targeted his young niece, though never actually killed her. Were Myers to have killed an infant, whether it be on screen or off, it would have deviated into arguably too graphic a territory for the film.

Interestingly, the effective sequence was added late into production.

“Yes, it’s terrifying in its own right. And it was a last minute idea; I mean, why is there a baby crib in the living room?” Green confessed. “But it was gonna be [the homeowner’s] husband sleeping on the couch, but then he didn’t show up and we scrambled and put a baby crib in there. And then, yeah, I thought it was interesting to see one ethical choice that he made in the movie, so that’s the one ethical choice he makes.”

Curtis starred in the original 1978 film and became the key character in this film as well. However, Curtis wasn’t the only member of the original film’s cast to return to the franchise.

Nick Castle, who performed a majority of the masked Michael Myers role, returned to the series for the first time in 40 years to have a cameo as the masked Michael yet again. The actor does little more than tilt his head, but it was a nice way for the filmmakers to pay their respects to Castle’s contributions to the original film.

P.J. Soles, who played the doomed Lynda in the original film, also lent a voice cameo to the new film, delivering lines off screen as a teacher in a classroom scene that mimics a classroom scene from the original film.

The new Halloween is in theaters now.

Are you surprised to learn that Curtis provided the baby’s cries? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T Collider]