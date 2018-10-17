‘Halloween’: Face Reveal Scene Released

Michael Myers’ mask has been an integral component of the character since the first Halloween, rarely removing it in any of the film’s sequels. This year’s sequel, however, ignores the continuity of all of the franchise’s sequels, with the above clip showing an institutionalized Myers reuniting with his mask for the first time in 40 years. Check out the clip above ahead of the film’s release this Friday.

In the new film, “A British documentary crew comes to the States to visit Michael in prison for a retrospective of the maniac’s night of terror — but their project becomes way more interesting when Myers escapes custody, retrieves his signature mask and seeks revenge on Laurie, with others naturally being part of his impressive career body count along the way. In the decades following the fateful Halloween night that forever altered the former babysitter’s life, Laurie has armed and prepped herself for Michael’s inevitable return — to the detriment of her family, including daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson.”

In a majority of the original 1978 film, Myers’ face was hidden, though the film did offer a brief glimpse of the adult killer in the film’s final scenes. Tony Moran played the unmasked character in the brief scene, while Nick Castle performed a majority of the masked portrayal of the character.

With Castle’s involvement in the project merely to get an inside glimpse at the filmmaking process, he couldn’t recall if he knew another actor’s face would appear in the film, though he’s pretty sure why he was replaced.

“I don’t remember if I knew going into it that was the issue,” Castle shared with ComicBook.com about Moran playing unmasked Myers in the original film. “My only reason for being on the set was to demystify the directing experience for me, because [director] John [Carpenter] was a pal, they were shooting the majority of this near my house really, and he said, ‘Well, why don’t you just be the guy walking around in the mask and you’ll be here the whole time.’ I went, ‘Okay.’”

He added, “For that matter, I assume what they were doing is trying to, on some level, match the little kid that was unmasked at the beginning, and so I look nothing like him. Otherwise, it’s a mystery to me. Maybe I was just too handsome, that’s it. I was just too handsome.”

Castle has a cameo in the upcoming film, while James Jude Courtney plays a majority of Myers’ part in the sequel.

Halloween lands in theaters Friday.

