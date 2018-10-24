How ‘Halloween’ Addresses Dr. Loomis

This year’s Halloween takes place 40 years after the events of the original film, requiring it to answer many questions fans might have had about what the main characters have experienced since that fateful night Michael Myers attacked the teens of Haddonfield, Illinois. This also means it had the difficult task of addressing the fate of Dr. Loomis, made all the more difficult with actor Donald Pleasence having passed away in 1995.

The new film opens with a team of British podcasters heading to the facility where Michael Myers is being held so they can attempt to conduct on interview with him. Dr. Sartain (Haluk Bilginer) reveals to the duo, and to the audience, that Loomis had passed away, quickly tying up that loose thread.

While director David Gordon Green didn’t attempt to cast another actor to bring Loomis to life, the character is heavily represented.

Sartain reveals that he worked closely with Loomis up until his death, setting himself up as being a surrogate for the lacking Loomis. Between following Myers’ transit to a new facility closely to helping the local authorities find Myers once he escapes, it’s easy to see how this character serves as a substitute Loomis. When Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) meets Sartain for the first time, she even refers to him as the “New Loomis.”

With this new film, Curtis ties Pleasence for appearances in the Halloween franchise at five. Pleasence’s last role was in Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, where his character was killed off screen. Sadly, the original cut of that film was disliked by audiences, resulting in the studio re-shooting large chunks of the film. Pleasence had passed away before the reshoots began, with the final cut removing a majority of his part and giving him a disappointing sendoff.

Loomis might not appear on screen in the new film, though he does technically make an appearance. A courtroom illustration of the character appears, while the podcasters also listen to audio of Loomis detailing Michael’s crimes. The voice featured was that of Colin Mahan.

Will Patton plays Frank Hawkins in the new film, who confirms that he was the police officer working with Loomis in the original film to track down Michael Myers.

Pleasence might not have appeared in the new film, though his iconic character is honored throughout the adventure, with the filmmakers clearly knowing how large a part of the franchise the character was.

