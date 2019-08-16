The Haunting of Hill House Season 1 Getting Extended Cut on Blu-ray

Thanks to its tense drama and ominous tone, Season One of The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix became a major binge-watch for genre fans last fall, as the story unfolded like one long movie that was broken up into chapters. Additionally, seeing the ways in which the protagonists’ journeys concluded left viewers satisfied, as opposed to merely being teased about what could unfold in a second season. While streaming the series repeatedly might be the most common way for fans to consume it, Haunting will still be getting a physical release, with Amblin Entertainment confirming the series will get an Extended Cut on Blu-ray.

Good news, @haunting fans! Just listed, new to the market. Why lease when you can own a lovely estate like Hill House, now even more spacious with director @flanaganfilm’s extended cut of the series! Preorder now, this House is priced to move.https://t.co/2E02P76lAs — Amblin (@amblin) August 16, 2019

The studio shared a link to the Amazon listing for the set, though the listing doesn’t confirm any details about what this version of the series contains. As is the case with many Netflix series that come to Blu-ray, we can likely expect a handful of special features, yet the differences between the Netflix cut and this home video release have not been revealed. The release date of the set is also unconfirmed.

The first season of the series adapted Shirley Jackson’s novel The Haunting, exploring a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, and forced back together in the face of tragedy, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past — some of which still lurk in their minds while others may actually be stalking the shadows of Hill House.

If you’re more focused on the series’ future, fear not, as a second season has already been announced, with The Haunting of Bly Manor set to debut in 2020.

The new season of the series takes place at Bly mansion, the setting for the Henry James psychological gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw, which takes place almost entirely at the old country mansion. It is there where two young orphans are looked after by a young governess and by whom most of the story is narrated by.

Stay tuned for details on The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

