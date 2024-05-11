28 Years Later Gets 2025 Release Date

Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later has a release date. On Friday, Sony announced that 28 Years Later, the next film in the franchise that began with 2002's 28 Days Later, is set to open in theaters on June 20, 2025. The film will see Boyle, who directed the first film, return to direct from a script from Alex Garland who also penned 28 Days Later. Both Garland and Boyle are also producing the film along with Peter Rice and Bernie Bellew. Cillian Murphy, who starred in 28 Days Later, is returning as an executive producer.

28 Years Later is set to star Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes. Currently, details about the plot of the film have not been revealed, though the film is described by Sony as a sequel to 28 Days Later. That film followed Jim (Murphy), a bicycle courier who wakes up from a coma only to find that the accidental release of a highly contagious and aggression-inducing virus has caused a total breakdown of society. The film also starred Naomie Harris, Christopher Eccleston, Megan Burns, and Brendan Gleeson. Well received by both audiences and critics, the film was credited for revitalizing the zombie horror genre and numerous zombie-themed films followed. The film itself got a sequel in 2007 with 28 Weeks Later with that film set after the events of the first film, following efforts to create a safe zone in London after two young siblings break protocol to find a photograph of their mother and end up reintroducing the Rage Virus to the safe zone in the process. That film starred Rose Byrne, Jeremy Renner, Imogen Poots, Idris Elba, and others. It was also both a critical and commercial success.

When it comes to 28 Years Later, the project is one that Garland previously said has been long discussed.

"A few years ago, an idea materialized in my head for would be really 28 Years Later," Garland said at the time. "Danny always liked the idea. So, we're talking about it quite seriously, quite diligently. If He doesn't want to direct it himself, I'll be well up for it if we can execute a similarly good idea."

28 Years Later is Meant to Kick Off A Trilogy

While details about 28 Years Later have not yet been released, what is known is that the film is intended to be the first in a trilogy. It has previously been reported that Candyman director Nia DaCosta is in talks to direct the second film in the trilogy. That film will also be written by Garland and is expected to film immediately after 28 Years Later. In addition to Candyman, DaCosta also directed and co-wrote The Marvels. Her next film is MGM's Tess Thompson starring Hedda, a reimagination of the Henrik Ibsen stage play Hedda Gabler.

28 Years Later is set to open in theaters on June 20, 2025.