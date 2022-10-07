Hellraiser: Full Official Trailer Released by Hulu

Hulu has released the official trailer for Hellraiser, a revival of the beloved horror franchise. The film, which was developed relatively quietly and stars Jamie Clayton as a new take on Pinhead, will follow on the heels of the hugely popular Prey, which revived the long-flagging Predator franchise. They're also employing the recent trend of using the same title as the original, rather than adding a number or a subtitle, even if it isn't a straightforward reboot. Actor Doug Bradley helped bring the iconic villain "Pinhead" to life in eight Hellraiser films, but has so far lent his support to the choice to bring in a new actor, and a woman, to succeed him in the role for the new film.

The original film was adapted from the Clive Barker short story "The Hellbound Heart," with Barker himself making the decision to cast a male actor to play the lead Cenobite. However, the character's description in that original story detailed slightly more feminine features, with Clayton's casting for the new film being more faithful to the source material.

"Everything about Hellraiser has always been transgressive," Bradley said during a recent convention appearance. "Everything, always, from start to finish. It's not a new idea in that sense, but I'm intrigued. I'm in the same position as all the rest of you, I guess, to see where that goes."

A Hulu Original, in association with Spyglass Media Group, the film reunites Director David Bruckner, Screenwriters Ben Collins & Luke Piotrowski, Writer/Producer David S. Goyer and Producer Keith Levine, all of whom were teamed on 2020's "The Night House," along with Producers Clive Barker and Marc Toberoff and Executive Producers Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre and Todd Williams. Chris Stone serves as co-producer.



In Hellraiser, a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.



The ensemble cast includes Odessa A'zion ("Fam," "Grand Army"), Jamie Clayton ("The L Word: Generation Q," "Sense8"), Adam Faison ("Everything's Gonna Be Okay," "Yes Day"), Drew Starkey ("Outer Banks," "The Devil All the Time"), Brandon Flynn ("Ratched," "13 Reasons Why"), Aoife Hinds ("The Long Call," "Normal People"), Jason Liles ("Stereoscope," "Rampage"), Yinka Olorunnife ("The Transporter"), Selina Lo ("Boss Level," "Q8 Unleashed"), Zachary Hing ("Halo"), Kit Clarke ("Leonardo"), with Goran Visnjic ("The Boys," "Timeless") and Hiam Abbass ("Succession," "Blade Runner 2049").

