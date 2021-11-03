Hellraiser: New Pinhead Performer Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Makeup Process

Hulu announced just last month that production had wrapped on their new adaptation of Clive Barker’s Hellraiser, which included the confirmation that Sense8 star Jamie Clayton would be taking over the reins as the iconic Cenobite nicknamed “Pinhead.” While fans have yet to be given an official look at the film, Clayton took to Instagram to show off a behind-the-scenes look at the process of preparing a lifecast of her head which would allow the makeup effects artists to craft the prosthetics necessary to transform her into the demonic figure. The new Hellraiser does not yet have a release date.

Clayton shared the behind-the-scenes process while detailing how it took place earlier this summer, as well as tagging the artists responsible for the important step of the makeup development.

Barker’s original story “The Hellbound Heart” was first brought to life as a film in 1987, directed by Barker himself, and earned a number of sequels, many of which went straight to video. While the demonic character played by Doug Bradley in the original film wasn’t properly named within the narrative, his nail-covered head earned him the “Pinhead” nickname, birthing an iconic horror villain for the ages.

Rather than continuing the franchise, this new take on the material is going back to the source, honoring that original narrative and surely bringing with it some unexpected changes for the series.

The film was directed by David Bruckner from a screenplay by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, with the trio having previously delivered fans The Night House earlier this year. The script came from a story by David S. Goyer.

“From the moment I first read ‘The Hellbound Heart,’ Clive Barker became one of my literary heroes,” Goyer shared in the statement. “His work is transgressive and completely redefined the horror genre. Under the guiding hand of David Bruckner, we’re going back to the source and taking our inspiration from that original novella.”

Barker added, “Having seen some of the designs from David Bruckner’s new Hellraiser film, they pay homage to what the first film created, but then take it to places it’s never been before. This is a Hellraiser on a scale that I simply didn’t expect. David and his team are steeped in the story’s mythology, but what excites me is their desire to honor the original even as they revolutionize it for a new generation.”

