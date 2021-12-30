Hocus Pocus 2 Set Video Reveals Another Musical Number With the Sanderson Sisters

After nearly three decades, the Sanderson Sisters are back for more adventures, with Hocus Pocus 2 being confirmed for Disney+ earlier this year. The film will feature a mix of returning and new cast members, telling a story that is as spooky as its protagonists. Production on the film has been underway, and a new post from the Instagram account @hocuspocusguide showcase what that has entailed. The video, which you can check out below, shows Winnie (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy) dancing to a new version of Blondie’s “One Way or Another” while standing on a stage, high-fiving each other when the take is over.

The original Hocus Pocus followed the Sanderson Sisters, three witches from the 17th century who are brought back to life in the modern day. The film was released by Disney in 1993, and was met with a mixed response upon its release, but has since grown into a cult classic, largely thanks to fans’ excitement about the film surrounding Halloween. The cast of Hocus Pocus 2 includes Doug Jones, Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, and Froy Gutierrez.

A Hocus Pocus sequel has been speculated about since 2014, with various people tied to the project voicing their desire to return to the world in some way.

“I’m excited about [the sequel], but I really think the main reason the movie worked was the Sanderson Sisters, those actresses in those roles, those performances, that I think is the key to that movie’s long life,” screenwriter Mick Garris previously shared with ComicBook.com. “It was only modestly successful when it came out, at best. And I think they are the reasons that it’s still around since it came out in 1993. And I would love to see them return in it. I think that’s the plan, but I don’t know. I heard that that is what’s happening, and I believe it’s going to be for Disney+, but I’m not involved in it, which is fine. You don’t always want to revisit all of the touchstones of your past.”

