Hocus Pocus 2 Set Photos Reveal First Look at New Disney+ Film

Production on the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2 appears to be getting underway very soon as set construction has been spotted on location. Photos of the sequel’s set were spotted in Lincoln, Rhode Island and posted on Twitter earlier this week, showing off the start of building on what look like houses. Perhaps they’ll be ready in time for an October filming start. The Valley Breeze, a local publication, has further details about the set, revealing that “Representatives from Fairy Dust Productions” had to pitch the Lincoln Town Council recently about the set they wanted to construct in the Chase Farm park

“Think: Plymouth Plantation,” location manager Alex Berard reportedly told the town council about the set plans. “We just like the backdrop of Chase Farm. It has that old New England farm look.” The Valley Breeze went on to reveal that Berard and his team described the sets they would build in the park as “a 1600s village, complete with two-story building facades.” They further revealed that “a controlled burn” would take place with one of their buildings, perhaps meaning that we’ll see a flashback to the early days of the Sanderson sisters in the film.

Took a stroll through Chase Farms in Lincoln, where they’re reportedly in the process of building the set for the filming of Hocus Pocus 2! pic.twitter.com/tQncZUTPFK — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) September 11, 2021

It was previously confirmed that Hocus Pocus 2 will debut in 2022 and will feature the return of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy to the roles they played back in the 1993 original film. In Hocus Pocus 2, three young women “accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters back to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world.”

The Proposal and 27 Dresses director Anne Fletcher will serve as director for the sequel, taking over from Adam Shankman, who will be sliding over to a role as executive producer. The film will be produced by Lynn Harris with Ralph Winter and David Kirschner as executive producer. Steven Halt will serve as co-producer.

“Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film,” Fletcher previously said in a statement. “I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can’t wait to get started.”

