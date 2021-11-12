Hocus Pocus 2 First Look Revealed by Disney+

Grab your brooms and get your cauldrons ready, because the Sanderson Sisters have finally returned! Nearly 30 years after the original Hocus Pocus was released in theaters, Disney is bringing the franchise back to life with Hocus Pocus 2, which will make its debut no Disney+ in 2022. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all returning to reprise their roles as the trio of evil witches who once again attempt to wreak havoc on the town of Salem.

As part of the Disney+ Day festivities on Friday morning, the streaming service confirmed that Hocus Pocus 2 is indeed in production, and shared the first look at the return of the Sanderson Sisters. Take a look below!

The three Sanderson Sisters aren’t the only cast members from the original Hocus Pocus coming back for the sequel. Doug Jones will be reprising his role as zombie Billy Butcherson. The rest of the cast includes Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Wadingham, Juju Brener, Froy Guiterrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen. The roles these actors are playing haven’t been revealed just yet.

Vanessa Shaw, who played Allison in the 1993 film, hasn’t heard much about the sequel just yet. However, during a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Shaw said she’s excited to see what Hocus Pocus 2 has in store, even if she’s not in it.

“I would love to know more about it. I haven’t heard anything. So it may be just that it’s way [early] in pre-production or it’s maybe something entirely different than the original. I haven’t heard anything, sadly. Sorry,” Shaw told us. “That movie just, it blew my mind to be able to do that movie as a young child growing up on Disney movies. It just was an amazing second film to have done. It brought me to basically love filmmaking because, up to that point, I hadn’t really done anything that big. I mean, Ladybugs was pretty big for me to begin with, but three months on the set working on this movie, it just rocked my world. So to be able to, again, have everyone love it … So I hope the second one is just as cool.”

Hocus Pocus 2 arrives on Disney+ in Fall 2022.