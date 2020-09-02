Horror Fans Are Ready For Two Months of Halloween
September began yesterday and people are having a tough time coming to terms with the fact that we're this far into 2020. Time has a whole new meaning since the pandemic shut most things down back in March, and it's hard to grasp the idea that we're only a month away from putting out the Halloween decor. That being said, some people are ready to kick off the spooky season early. The scheduled announcement for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween has people excited, but why not start a little early? We deserve some extra fun after this hellish year, and there's no better place to start than with pumpkin-flavored treats and your favorite horror movies.
Horror fans and Halloween lovers took to Twitter this week to officially declare that the scariest season of all is kicking off early. While some fear we may get horror fatigue before October 31st, most of us are ready to put the summer behind us and start breaking out the fake blood. Here are some tweets from folks who are starting their Halloween celebrations now...
Solid Plan
Happy Halloween it’s time to watch 2 horror movies a day and ascend into the heavens pic.twitter.com/PYEyvzjcFY— Spence 🌿🌙🔮 (@pumpkin_mush) September 1, 2020
We Don't Make the Rules
It’s September first, you know what that means... HAPPY HALLOWEEN pic.twitter.com/x7IFv1yIGm— 𝕬𝖗𝖎𝖆𝖓𝖆 𝕽𝖎𝖈𝖈𝖆𝖗𝖉𝖎 (@ArianaRiccardi) September 1, 2020
Much-Needed Joy
HALLOWEEN STARTS NOW. Everyone get your decor out, only play Halloween / horror movies and stuff candy corn up ur ass !!!! I’m SO HAPPY!!!!🕷💀👻⚰️🎃🍂🍁🕸🦇🍫👻⚰️🕷🎃🕸🍫— CRAY (@craymusic) September 1, 2020
Why Not Start in August?
Tomorrow is September 1st. You know what that means ! I got the horror movies on deck ! I might start today 🌚— TURNT TINA🤪 (@WheezyFBabi) August 31, 2020
Michael's Time to Shine
It’s September 1st...
Happy Halloween Season! 🎃🍂 pic.twitter.com/Iq68JX1njt— Michael Myers (@RealMMyers78) September 1, 2020
'Tis the Season
its september 1st so you know what that means... HAPPY HALLOWEEN SEASON! pic.twitter.com/4sCnceVhyI— jam💫♊️ (@jkbatz) September 1, 2020
Wait, What Month?
ITS SEPTEMBER????? dang thought it was still July😳anyway HAPPY HALLOWEEN SZNN pic.twitter.com/dWENQ0t48w— zach ➐🖐🏼 (@gzach_) September 1, 2020
My Advice
Halloween season starts today. Watch horror movies. Put on a costume. Debate candy corn. Talk about how fucking weird it is that Penny and Garry Marshall played a married couple in Hocus Pocus. We EARNED two months of this. 🎃👻🖤 pic.twitter.com/Mni1XYe2nZ— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) September 1, 2020
Drama Is Allowed
It's September. Not to be dramatic, but Happy Halloween everybody.— vspink (@VSPINK) September 1, 2020
THIS IS HALLOWEEN
🍁It's September 1st. Happy Halloween season! 🎃 pic.twitter.com/y6tF9YejDB— 𝔇𝔞𝔯𝔨 𖤐 𓃵 (@triiiplice) September 1, 2020
Making the Most of It
happy halloween aka September 1st pic.twitter.com/7EeEpi3TFN— nat🦦 (@averystunnel) September 1, 2020
