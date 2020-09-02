Horror Fans Are Ready For Two Months of Halloween

September began yesterday and people are having a tough time coming to terms with the fact that we're this far into 2020. Time has a whole new meaning since the pandemic shut most things down back in March, and it's hard to grasp the idea that we're only a month away from putting out the Halloween decor. That being said, some people are ready to kick off the spooky season early. The scheduled announcement for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween has people excited, but why not start a little early? We deserve some extra fun after this hellish year, and there's no better place to start than with pumpkin-flavored treats and your favorite horror movies.

Horror fans and Halloween lovers took to Twitter this week to officially declare that the scariest season of all is kicking off early. While some fear we may get horror fatigue before October 31st, most of us are ready to put the summer behind us and start breaking out the fake blood. Here are some tweets from folks who are starting their Halloween celebrations now...