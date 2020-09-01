Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Schedule Announced
Now that it's officially September, horror fans are starting to gear up for Halloween and looking forward to all of the ways in which they can celebrate things that go bump in the night, with Freeform unveiling its annual slate of 31 Nights of Halloween programming. Cable networks often embrace the spooky and macabre as we head towards October 31st, but with Freeform annually offering audiences the perfect blend of creepy and campy experiences, which includes a number of Hocus Pocus airings, fans always look forward to what they'll be broadcasting. Additionally, the network will be hosting a drive-thru experience in Los Angeles to fully immerse fans in the beloved holiday tradition.
Per press release, "Grab your popcorn and your (CDC approved) Halloween masks because Freeform is brewing up another year of spine-chilling October programming. The highly anticipated '31 Nights of Halloween' is back all month long with a lineup of memorable Halloween films. From October 1st-31st, viewers can celebrate All Hallow’s Eve at home with haunting movies, including The Addams Family, Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, and Hotel Transylvania. Films new to the lineup this year include Hotel Transylvania 2, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, and Ghostbusters (2016), among others.
"The network is kicking things off with 'Freeform’s Halloween Road,' a drive-thru experience filled with tricks and treats for Halloween lovers in the Los Angeles area. For the third year in a row, Freeform is creating an immersive event that will take fans on a thrilling journey through some of the most nostalgic Halloween movies, including Hocus Pocus, Ghostbusters, and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Freeform will fright and delight guests with themed surprises, interactive experiences, live entertainment, and exciting photo moments—all from the safety of their own vehicles. Guests can also look forward to additional themed environments from other '31 Nights of Halloween' films."
Check out the full schedule of films below!
October 1st - 3rd
Thursday, October 1st
12:30 p.m. ET - Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
3 p.m. ET - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
5 p.m. ET - Casper (1995)
7 p.m. ET - Hotel Transylvania
9p.m. ET - Hocus Pocus
12 a.m. ET - Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Friday, October 2nd
11 a.m. ET - The Goonies
1:30 p.m. ET - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
3:05 p.m. ET - Casper (1995)
5:10 p.m. ET - Hotel Transylvania
7:15 p.m. ET - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:55 p.m. ET - Beetlejuice
12 a.m. ET - The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror-thon"
Saturday, October 3rd
7 a.m. ET - Monsters vs Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
7:30 a.m. ET - The Goonies
10 a.m. ET - Ghostbusters (1984)
12:30 p.m. ET - Ghostbusters II
3:05 p.m. ET - Beetlejuice
5:10 p.m. ET - Hocus Pocus
7:20 p.m. ET - The Addams Family (1991)
9:25 p.m. ET - Addams Family Values
11:30 p.m. ET - The Craft
October 4th - 5th
Sunday, October 4th
7 a.m. ET - Ghostbusters (1984)
9:30 a.m. ET - Ghostbusters II
12 p.m. ET - Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
2:05 p.m. ET - Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
3:05 p.m. ET - Casper (1995)
5:10 p.m. ET - The Addams Family (1991)
7:15 p.m. ET - Addams Family Values
9:20 p.m. ET - Hocus Pocus
11:30 p.m. ET - Sleepy Hollow (1999)
Monday, October 5th
11:30 a.m. ET - Casper (1995)
1:30 p.m. ET - Sleepy Hollow (1999)
4 p.m. ET - Ghostbusters (1984)
6:30 p.m. ET - Ghostbusters II
9 p.m. ET - Beetlejuice
12 p.m. ET - Boxtrolls
October 6th - 8th
Tuesday, October 6th
11 a.m. ET - Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
1:30 p.m. ET - Ghostbusters (1984)
4 p.m. ET - Ghostbusters II
6:30 p.m. ET - Beetlejuice
8:30 p.m. ET - Hotel Transylvania
12 a.m. ET - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Wednesday, October 7th
11 a.m. ET - Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
12 p.m. ET - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
2 p.m. ET - Matilda
4 p.m. ET - Hotel Transylvania
6 p.m. ET - The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror-thon"
12 a.m. ET - Jumanji (1995)
Thursday, October 8th
12 p.m. ET - Matilda
2 p.m. ET - Jumanji (1995)
4:30 p.m. ET - Goosebumps (2015)
7 p.m. ET - The Addams Family (1991)
9 p.m. ET - Addams Family Values
12 a.m. ET - Warm Bodies
October 9th -10th
Friday, October 9th
11:30 a.m. ET - The Mummy (1999)
2:20 p.m. ET - Goosebumps (2015)
4:45 p.m. ET - The Addams Family (1991)
6:50 p.m. ET - Addams Family Values
8:55 p.m. ET - Hocus Pocus
12 a.m. ET - The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror-thon"
Saturday, October 10th
7 a.m. ET - The Mummy (1999)
10 a.m. ET - The Mummy Returns
1:05 p.m. ET - The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror-thon"
3:35 p.m. ET - Casper (1995)
5:40 p.m. ET - Hotel Transylvania
7:45 p.m. ET - Hotel Transylvania 2 (Freeform Premiere)
9:50 p.m. ET - Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (Freeform Premiere)
12 a.m. ET - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
October 11th - 12th
Sunday, October 11th
7 a.m. ET - The Mummy Returns
10:05 a.m. ET - Casper (1995)
12:10 p.m. ET - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
1:50 p.m. ET - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:30 p.m. ET - Hotel Transylvania
5:35 p.m. ET - Hotel Transylvania 2
7:40 p.m. ET - Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
9:50 p.m. ET - Twitches
11:55 p.m. ET - Twitches Too
Monday, October 12th
7 a.m. ET - The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (Freeform Premiere)
12:30 p.m. ET - Halloweentown
2:30 p.m. ET - Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
4:30 p.m. ET - Scared Shrekless
5 p.m. ET - Shrek
7 p.m. ET - The Addams Family (1991)
9 p.m. ET - Addams Family Values
12 p.m. ET - The Scorpion King (Freeform Premiere)
October 13th - 15th
Tuesday, October 13th
11 a.m. ET - The Goonies
1:35 p.m. ET - Scared Shrekless
2:05 p.m. ET - Shrek
4:10 p.m. ET - The Addams Family (1991)
6:15 p.m. ET - Addams Family Values
8:20 p.m. ET - Hocus Pocus
12 a.m. ET - Casper (1995)
Wednesday, October 14th
1 p.m. ET - Casper (1995)
3 p.m. ET - The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror-thon"
9 p.m. ET - Beetlejuice
12 a.m. ET - Boxtrolls
Thursday, October 15th
7 a.m. ET - Scream 3
11 a.m. Et - Jumanji (1995)
1:30 p.m. ET - Beetlejuice
3:30 p.m. ET - Scream
6 p.m. ET - Scream 2
8:30 p.m. ET - The Craft
12 a.m. ET - Jumanji (1995)
October 16th - 17th
Friday, October 16th
11:30 a.m. ET - The Craft
2 p.m. ET - Matilda
4 p.m. ET - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
6 p.m. ET - Disney and Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
6:30 p.m. ET - Disney and Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
8:30 p.m. ET - Disney and Pixar's Monsters University
12 a.m. ET - Disney and Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
12:30 a.m. ET - The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror-thon"
Saturday, October 17th
7 a.m. ET - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
8:55 a.m. ET - Matilda
10:55 a.m. ET - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:35 p.m. ET - Ghostbusters (1984)
3:05 p.m. ET - Ghostbusters II
5:40 p.m. ET - Beetlejuice
7:45 p.m. ET - Hocus Pocus
9:55 p.m. ET - Halloweentown
12 a.m. ET - Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
October 18th - 19th
Sunday, October 18th
7 a.m. ET - Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
9:30 a.m. ET - The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror-thon"
11 a.m. ET - Twitches
1:05 p.m. ET - Twitches Too
3:05 p.m. ET - Beetlejuice
5:10 p.m. ET - Hocus Pocus
7:20 p.m. ET - The Addams Family (1991)
9:25 p.m. ET - Addams Family Values
11:30 p.m. ET - Gremlins
Monday, October 19th
11 a.m. ET - Matilda
1 p.m. ET - Gremlins
3:30 p.m. ET - Casper (1995)
5:30 p.m. ET - The Addams Family (1991)
7:30 p.m. ET - Addams Family Values
9:30 p.m. ET - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
12 a.m. ET - Matilda
October 20th - 22nd
Tuesday, October 20th
11 a.m. ET - Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
1 p.m. ET - Casper (1995)
3 p.m. ET - Sleepy Hollow (1999)
5:30 p.m. ET - Ghostbusters (1984)
8 p.m. ET - Ghostbusters II
12 a.m. ET - Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Wednesday, October 21st
11 a.m. ET - Sleepy Hollow (1999)
1:30 p.m. ET - Ghostbusters (1984)
4 p.m. ET - Ghostbusters II
6:30 p.m. ET - The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror-thon"
12 a.m. ET - The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror-thon"
Thursday, October 22nd
11 a.m. ET - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
12:35 p.m. ET - Jumanji (1995)
2:35 p.m. ET - The Mummy (1999)
5:45 p.m. ET - The Mummy Returns
8:55 p.m. ET - Hocus Pocus
12 a.m. ET - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
October 23rd - 24th
Friday, October 23rd
11 a.m. ET - Jumanji (1995)
1:30 p.m. ET - Scream
4 p.m. ET - Scream 2
6:30 p.m. ET - Beetlejuice
8:30 p.m. ET - Sleepy Hollow (1999)
12 a.m. ET - The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror-thon"
Saturday, October 24th
7 a.m. ET - Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
8 a.m. ET - Halloweentown
10:05 a.m. ET - Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
12:05 p.m. ET - Beetlejuice
2:10 p.m. ET - Sleepy Hollow (1999)
4:40 p.m. ET - Hocus Pocus
6:50 p.m. ET - The Addams Family (1991)
8:55 p.m. ET - Addams Family Values
11 p.m. ET - Ghostbusters (2016) (Freeform Premiere)
October 25th - 27th
Sunday, October 25th
7 a.m. ET - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
9 a.m. ET - Ghostbusters (1984)
11:30 a.m. ET - The Craft
2 p.m. ET - The Addams Family (1991)
4:05 p.m. ET - Addams Family Values
6:10 p.m. ET - Ghostbusters (2016)
9:20 p.m. ET - Hocus Pocus
11:30 p.m. ET - The Craft
Monday, October 26th
11 a.m. ET - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
1 p.m. ET - Casper (1995)
3 p.m. ET - Twitches
5 p.m. ET - Twitches Too
7 p.m. ET - Hotel Transylvania 2
9 p.m. ET - Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
12 a.m. ET - The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror-thon"
Tuesday, October 27th
11 a.m. ET - Casper (1995)
1 p.m. ET - Scared Shrekless
1:30 p.m. ET - Jumanji (1995)
4 p.m. ET - Hotel Transylvania 2
6 p.m. ET - Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
8 p.m. ET - Hocus Pocus
12 a.m. ET - The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror-thon"
October 28th - 29th
Wednesday, October 28th
12 p.m. ET - Jumanji (1995)
2:30 p.m. ET - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
4:30 p.m. ET - Matilda
6:30 p.m. ET - Disney and Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
8:30 p.m. ET - Disney and Pixar's Monsters University
12 a.m. ET - The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror-thon"
Thursday, October 29th
12 p.m. ET - Ghostbusters (1984)
2:30 p.m. ET - Ghostbusters II
5 p.m. ET - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:30 p.m. ET - Sleepy Hollow (1999)
9 p.m. ET - Beetlejuice
12 a.m. ET - The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror-thon"
October 30th - 31st
Friday, October 30th
11 a.m. ET - Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
12:05 p.m. ET - Sleepy Hollow (1999)
2:35 p.m. ET - Beetlejuice
4:40 p.m. ET - Hocus Pocus
6:50 p.m. ET - The Addams Family (1991)
8:55 p.m. ET - Addams Family Values
12 a.m. ET - The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror-thon"
Saturday, October 31st
7 a.m. ET - Twitches
9 a.m. ET - Twitches Too
11 a.m. ET - Halloweentown
1 p.m. ET - Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
3 p.m. ET - Hocus Pocus
5:10 p.m. ET - The Addams Family (1991)
7:15 p.m. ET - Addams Family Values
9:20 p.m. ET - Hocus Pocus
11:30 p.m. ET - Ghostbusters (1984)
