Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Schedule Announced

By Patrick Cavanaugh

Now that it's officially September, horror fans are starting to gear up for Halloween and looking forward to all of the ways in which they can celebrate things that go bump in the night, with Freeform unveiling its annual slate of 31 Nights of Halloween programming. Cable networks often embrace the spooky and macabre as we head towards October 31st, but with Freeform annually offering audiences the perfect blend of creepy and campy experiences, which includes a number of Hocus Pocus airings, fans always look forward to what they'll be broadcasting. Additionally, the network will be hosting a drive-thru experience in Los Angeles to fully immerse fans in the beloved holiday tradition.

Per press release, "Grab your popcorn and your (CDC approved) Halloween masks because Freeform is brewing up another year of spine-chilling October programming. The highly anticipated '31 Nights of Halloween' is back all month long with a lineup of memorable Halloween films. From October 1st-31st, viewers can celebrate All Hallow’s Eve at home with haunting movies, including The Addams Family, Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, and Hotel Transylvania. Films new to the lineup this year include Hotel Transylvania 2, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, and Ghostbusters (2016), among others.

"The network is kicking things off with 'Freeform’s Halloween Road,' a drive-thru experience filled with tricks and treats for Halloween lovers in the Los Angeles area. For the third year in a row, Freeform is creating an immersive event that will take fans on a thrilling journey through some of the most nostalgic Halloween movies, including Hocus Pocus, Ghostbusters, and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Freeform will fright and delight guests with themed surprises, interactive experiences, live entertainment, and exciting photo moments—all from the safety of their own vehicles. Guests can also look forward to additional themed environments from other '31 Nights of Halloween' films."

Check out the full schedule of films below!

October 1st - 3rd

corpse bride movie johnny depp
(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Thursday, October 1st

12:30 p.m. ET - Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

3 p.m. ET - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

5 p.m. ET - Casper (1995)

7 p.m. ET - Hotel Transylvania

9p.m. ET - Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. ET - Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Friday, October 2nd

11 a.m. ET - The Goonies

1:30 p.m. ET - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

3:05 p.m. ET - Casper (1995)

5:10 p.m. ET - Hotel Transylvania

7:15 p.m. ET - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:55 p.m. ET - Beetlejuice

12 a.m. ET - The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror-thon"

Saturday, October 3rd

7 a.m. ET - Monsters vs Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

7:30 a.m. ET - The Goonies

10 a.m. ET - Ghostbusters (1984)

12:30 p.m. ET - Ghostbusters II

3:05 p.m. ET - Beetlejuice

5:10 p.m. ET - Hocus Pocus

7:20 p.m. ET - The Addams Family (1991)

9:25 p.m. ET - Addams Family Values

11:30 p.m. ET - The Craft

October 4th - 5th

Sunday, October 4th

7 a.m. ET - Ghostbusters (1984)

9:30 a.m. ET - Ghostbusters II

12 p.m. ET - Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

2:05 p.m. ET - Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

3:05 p.m. ET - Casper (1995)

5:10 p.m. ET - The Addams Family (1991)

7:15 p.m. ET - Addams Family Values

9:20 p.m. ET - Hocus Pocus

11:30 p.m. ET - Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Monday, October 5th

11:30 a.m. ET - Casper (1995)

1:30 p.m. ET - Sleepy Hollow (1999)

4 p.m. ET - Ghostbusters (1984)

6:30 p.m. ET - Ghostbusters II

9 p.m. ET - Beetlejuice

12 p.m. ET - Boxtrolls

October 6th - 8th

BeetleJuice
(Photo: Geffen Company)

Tuesday, October 6th

11 a.m. ET - Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

1:30 p.m. ET - Ghostbusters (1984)

4 p.m. ET - Ghostbusters II

6:30 p.m. ET - Beetlejuice

8:30 p.m. ET - Hotel Transylvania

12 a.m. ET - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Wednesday, October 7th

11 a.m. ET - Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12 p.m. ET - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

2 p.m. ET - Matilda

4 p.m. ET - Hotel Transylvania

6 p.m. ET - The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror-thon"

12 a.m. ET - Jumanji (1995)

Thursday, October 8th

12 p.m. ET - Matilda

2 p.m. ET - Jumanji (1995)

4:30 p.m. ET - Goosebumps (2015)

7 p.m. ET - The Addams Family (1991)

9 p.m. ET - Addams Family Values

12 a.m. ET - Warm Bodies

October 9th -10th

Friday, October 9th

11:30 a.m. ET - The Mummy (1999)

2:20 p.m. ET - Goosebumps (2015)

4:45 p.m. ET - The Addams Family (1991)

6:50 p.m. ET - Addams Family Values

8:55 p.m. ET - Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. ET - The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror-thon"

Saturday, October 10th

7 a.m. ET - The Mummy (1999)

10 a.m. ET - The Mummy Returns

1:05 p.m. ET - The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror-thon"

3:35 p.m. ET - Casper (1995)

5:40 p.m. ET - Hotel Transylvania

7:45 p.m. ET - Hotel Transylvania 2 (Freeform Premiere)

9:50 p.m. ET - Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (Freeform Premiere)

12 a.m. ET - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

October 11th - 12th

casper movie christina ricci
(Photo: Universal Pictures)

Sunday, October 11th

7 a.m. ET - The Mummy Returns

10:05 a.m. ET - Casper (1995)

12:10 p.m. ET - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

1:50 p.m. ET - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:30 p.m. ET - Hotel Transylvania

5:35 p.m. ET - Hotel Transylvania 2

7:40 p.m. ET - Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

9:50 p.m. ET - Twitches

11:55 p.m. ET - Twitches Too

Monday, October 12th

7 a.m. ET - The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (Freeform Premiere)

12:30 p.m. ET - Halloweentown

2:30 p.m. ET - Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

4:30 p.m. ET - Scared Shrekless

5 p.m. ET - Shrek

7 p.m. ET - The Addams Family (1991)

9 p.m. ET - Addams Family Values

12 p.m. ET - The Scorpion King (Freeform Premiere)

October 13th - 15th

Tuesday, October 13th

11 a.m. ET - The Goonies

1:35 p.m. ET - Scared Shrekless

2:05 p.m. ET - Shrek

4:10 p.m. ET - The Addams Family (1991)

6:15 p.m. ET - Addams Family Values

8:20 p.m. ET - Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. ET - Casper (1995)

Wednesday, October 14th

1 p.m. ET - Casper (1995)

3 p.m. ET - The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror-thon"

9 p.m. ET - Beetlejuice

12 a.m. ET - Boxtrolls

Thursday, October 15th

7 a.m. ET - Scream 3

11 a.m. Et - Jumanji (1995)

1:30 p.m. ET - Beetlejuice

3:30 p.m. ET - Scream

6 p.m. ET - Scream 2

8:30 p.m. ET - The Craft

12 a.m. ET - Jumanji (1995)

October 16th - 17th

the craft movie 1996 original
(Photo: Columbia Pictures)

Friday, October 16th

11:30 a.m. ET - The Craft

2 p.m. ET - Matilda

4 p.m. ET - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

6 p.m. ET - Disney and Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!

6:30 p.m. ET - Disney and Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

8:30 p.m. ET - Disney and Pixar's Monsters University

12 a.m. ET - Disney and Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!

12:30 a.m. ET - The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror-thon"

Saturday, October 17th

7 a.m. ET - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

8:55 a.m. ET - Matilda

10:55 a.m. ET - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:35 p.m. ET - Ghostbusters (1984)

3:05 p.m. ET - Ghostbusters II

5:40 p.m. ET - Beetlejuice

7:45 p.m. ET - Hocus Pocus

9:55 p.m. ET - Halloweentown

12 a.m. ET - Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

October 18th - 19th

Sunday, October 18th

7 a.m. ET - Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

9:30 a.m. ET - The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror-thon"

11 a.m. ET - Twitches

1:05 p.m. ET - Twitches Too

3:05 p.m. ET - Beetlejuice

5:10 p.m. ET - Hocus Pocus

7:20 p.m. ET - The Addams Family (1991)

9:25 p.m. ET - Addams Family Values

11:30 p.m. ET - Gremlins

Monday, October 19th

11 a.m. ET - Matilda

1 p.m. ET - Gremlins

3:30 p.m. ET - Casper (1995)

5:30 p.m. ET - The Addams Family (1991)

7:30 p.m. ET - Addams Family Values

9:30 p.m. ET - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

12 a.m. ET - Matilda

October 20th - 22nd

sleepy hollow movie headless horseman 1999
(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

Tuesday, October 20th

11 a.m. ET - Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

1 p.m. ET - Casper (1995)

3 p.m. ET - Sleepy Hollow (1999)

5:30 p.m. ET - Ghostbusters (1984)

8 p.m. ET - Ghostbusters II

12 a.m. ET - Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wednesday, October 21st

11 a.m. ET - Sleepy Hollow (1999)

1:30 p.m. ET - Ghostbusters (1984)

4 p.m. ET - Ghostbusters II

6:30 p.m. ET - The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror-thon"

12 a.m. ET - The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror-thon"

Thursday, October 22nd

11 a.m. ET - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

12:35 p.m. ET - Jumanji (1995)

2:35 p.m. ET - The Mummy (1999)

5:45 p.m. ET - The Mummy Returns

8:55 p.m. ET - Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. ET - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

October 23rd - 24th

Friday, October 23rd

11 a.m. ET - Jumanji (1995)

1:30 p.m. ET - Scream

4 p.m. ET - Scream 2

6:30 p.m. ET - Beetlejuice

8:30 p.m. ET - Sleepy Hollow (1999)

12 a.m. ET - The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror-thon"

Saturday, October 24th

7 a.m. ET - Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

8 a.m. ET - Halloweentown

10:05 a.m. ET - Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

12:05 p.m. ET - Beetlejuice

2:10 p.m. ET - Sleepy Hollow (1999)

4:40 p.m. ET - Hocus Pocus

6:50 p.m. ET - The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 p.m. ET - Addams Family Values

11 p.m. ET - Ghostbusters (2016) (Freeform Premiere)

October 25th - 27th

the addams family 1991

Sunday, October 25th

7 a.m. ET - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

9 a.m. ET - Ghostbusters (1984)

11:30 a.m. ET - The Craft

2 p.m. ET - The Addams Family (1991)

4:05 p.m. ET - Addams Family Values

6:10 p.m. ET - Ghostbusters (2016)

9:20 p.m. ET - Hocus Pocus

11:30 p.m. ET - The Craft

Monday, October 26th

11 a.m. ET - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

1 p.m. ET - Casper (1995)

3 p.m. ET - Twitches

5 p.m. ET - Twitches Too

7 p.m. ET - Hotel Transylvania 2

9 p.m. ET - Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12 a.m. ET - The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror-thon"

Tuesday, October 27th

11 a.m. ET - Casper (1995)

1 p.m. ET - Scared Shrekless

1:30 p.m. ET - Jumanji (1995)

4  p.m. ET - Hotel Transylvania 2

6 p.m. ET - Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

8 p.m. ET - Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. ET - The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror-thon"

October 28th - 29th

Wednesday, October 28th

12 p.m. ET - Jumanji (1995)

2:30 p.m. ET - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

4:30 p.m. ET - Matilda

6:30 p.m. ET - Disney and Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

8:30 p.m. ET - Disney and Pixar's Monsters University

12 a.m. ET - The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror-thon"

Thursday, October 29th

12 p.m. ET - Ghostbusters (1984)

2:30 p.m. ET - Ghostbusters II

5 p.m. ET - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:30 p.m. ET - Sleepy Hollow (1999)

9 p.m. ET - Beetlejuice

12  a.m. ET - The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror-thon"

October 30th - 31st

hocus-pocus-dvd-cover
(Photo: Disney)

Friday, October 30th

11 a.m. ET - Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:05 p.m. ET - Sleepy Hollow (1999)

2:35 p.m. ET - Beetlejuice

4:40 p.m. ET - Hocus Pocus

6:50 p.m. ET - The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 p.m. ET - Addams Family Values

12 a.m. ET - The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror-thon"

Saturday, October 31st

7 a.m. ET - Twitches

9 a.m. ET - Twitches Too

11 a.m. ET - Halloweentown

1  p.m. ET - Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

3 p.m. ET - Hocus Pocus

5:10 p.m. ET -  The Addams Family (1991)

7:15 p.m. ET - Addams Family Values

9:20 p.m. ET - Hocus Pocus

11:30 p.m. ET - Ghostbusters (1984)

