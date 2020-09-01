Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Schedule Announced

Now that it's officially September, horror fans are starting to gear up for Halloween and looking forward to all of the ways in which they can celebrate things that go bump in the night, with Freeform unveiling its annual slate of 31 Nights of Halloween programming. Cable networks often embrace the spooky and macabre as we head towards October 31st, but with Freeform annually offering audiences the perfect blend of creepy and campy experiences, which includes a number of Hocus Pocus airings, fans always look forward to what they'll be broadcasting. Additionally, the network will be hosting a drive-thru experience in Los Angeles to fully immerse fans in the beloved holiday tradition.

Per press release, "Grab your popcorn and your (CDC approved) Halloween masks because Freeform is brewing up another year of spine-chilling October programming. The highly anticipated '31 Nights of Halloween' is back all month long with a lineup of memorable Halloween films. From October 1st-31st, viewers can celebrate All Hallow’s Eve at home with haunting movies, including The Addams Family, Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, and Hotel Transylvania. Films new to the lineup this year include Hotel Transylvania 2, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, and Ghostbusters (2016), among others.

"The network is kicking things off with 'Freeform’s Halloween Road,' a drive-thru experience filled with tricks and treats for Halloween lovers in the Los Angeles area. For the third year in a row, Freeform is creating an immersive event that will take fans on a thrilling journey through some of the most nostalgic Halloween movies, including Hocus Pocus, Ghostbusters, and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Freeform will fright and delight guests with themed surprises, interactive experiences, live entertainment, and exciting photo moments—all from the safety of their own vehicles. Guests can also look forward to additional themed environments from other '31 Nights of Halloween' films."

Check out the full schedule of films below!