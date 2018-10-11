MeTV and Decades Celebrating Halloween All Month With Horror Programming

Now that we’re in the second week of October, there’s no better time to start catching up on movies and TV shows that will get you in the Halloween spirit. MeTV, Decades, and Movies! will all be honoring the season with spooky offerings.

Check out their scheduled programming below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

MeTV

October 13th at 8 p.m. ET – Svengoolie Classic Horror & Sci-Fi Movie: Cry of the Werewolf starring Nina Foch, Stephen Crane (1944)

October 31st at 6 a.m. ET – MeTV will air Halloween-themed episodes of the shows like The Facts of Life, Different Strokes, The Beverly Hillbillies, My Three Sons, The Rifleman, The Jeffersons, MASH, and The Andy Griffith Show.

DECADES

October 29th at 12 a.m. ET – Dark Shadows begins with Barnabas reaching out of his coffin and on Halloween, (Wednesday), Barnabas is introduced.

October 31st at 10:30 p.m. ET and 2 a.m. ET – Witches Night Out animated Halloween special voiced by Gilda Radner and Catherine O’Hara and Fiona Reed. It originally aired 40 years ago (in 1978).

Every Weekend Starting at 1 p.m. ET: The weekend binges in October are sci-fi and spooky, including One Step Beyond, Thriller, Ghost Story/Circle of Fear, The Invisible Man, Colonel March of Scotland Yard. 100 Years of Horror with Christopher Lee, and A Century of Science Fiction with Christopher Lee.

MOVIES! – “Friday Night Frights” and All-Day Horror Marathon

Every Friday Night at 8:00 p.m. ET

October 12th – Swamp Thing, The Werewolf, The Bride, The Lost World, The White Dawn

October 19th – The Other, Full Circle (also Haunting of Julia), Don’t Look Now, Whirlpool, The House on 92nd Street

October 26th – House, House II: The Second Story, See No Evil, The Psychopath, The Gorgon, The Burglar

Wednesday, October 31st: An All-Day Horror Marathon

Starting at 8 a.m. ET – The Bride, Swamp Thing, Sleepwalkers, Night of the Living Dead, What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, The Revenge of Frankenstein, Screamers, C.H.U.D., Halls of Montezuma

The rise of streaming services that are available to consumers makes it possible to stream countless horror films directly into our homes almost instantly, though we often spend as much time searching for the perfect film as we do enjoying the movie itself. Being able to turn on a specific channel during October will take the decision-making out of your hands, while also fulfilling the communal experience of other TV viewers out there somewhere enjoying the same programming that you’re watching.

Will you be tuning into these networks to celebrate Halloween? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!