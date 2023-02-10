Insidious 5: Rose Byrne Hypes New Sequel Reuniting Original Cast

A new chapter in the Insidious franchise is exciting enough on its own, but the fact that the upcoming Insidious: Fear the Dark will return to where it all started by bringing back the Lambert family has audiences more excited than ever, with star Rose Byrne similarly sharing that enthusiasm. It's been a decade since Byrne last appeared in the franchise, having starred in Insidious: Chapter 2 in 2013, with the series then pivoting to explore other elements of the mythology and the unsettling dimension of the "Further." Insidious: Fear the Dark is slated to hit theaters on July 7th.

"[Costar and director Patrick Wilson] really wanted to make it about the origin story, about the original cast, about those characters, and the effect on the family," Byrne recalled to Collider. "Then also to delve into the classic horror stuff, and all the tropes and all of the things the fans love, to give the fans what they want, too. So it was really cool to reunite with Ty [Simpkins], and that was wild revisiting that. I got a thrill out of that. It was a lot of fun."

The original film explored the Lambert family, with Dalton (Simpkins) suffering an injury that makes him the target of a supernatural threat. When Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) attempts to offer assistance, we learn about how Dalton's father (Wilson) was similarly targeted by a supernatural being in his childhood. The new film is set to explore how the Lamberts cope with the events that happened 10 years earlier as Dalton is heading to college.

Given how long it's been since the franchise has focused on the Lambert family, some fans might consider this the end of their journey, but Byrne confirmed that she can't rule out a sixth film in the series.

"Look, I would say there's always room for anything, really. It's Hollywood, right?" the actor confirmed. "But I think it would be a question if Ty wanted to delve into it again, and Patrick and myself did too. But this was really interesting, and I'm curious to see how it's come out and to see how the fans will enjoy it."

