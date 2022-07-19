Insidious 5 Gets Release Date

Insidious 5 has been given a release date of July 7, 2023. We've been hearing news of the next Insidious movie for the last two years or so now, so Blumhouse officially putting it on the release schedule is a big deal for horror fans. Insidious 5 will be something of a milestone in that franchise star Patrick Wilson will be stepping behind the camera to make his directorial debut, from a script by hot horror up-and-comer Scott Teems (Halloween Kills, Narcos: Mexico, The Exorcist reboot).

"I'm honored and thrilled to be at the helm of the next Insidious installment, which will provide an amazing chance to unpack everything the Lamberts went through a decade ago, as well as deal with the consequences of their choices," Patrick Wilson said in a statement when Insidious 5 was announced in 2020. when the project was announced "Directing the movie is both professionally and personally a full-circle moment for me, and I am extremely grateful to be entrusted in continuing to tell this frightening and haunting story. Into The Further we go."

Insidious follows the Lambert family, starting with the young son, Dalton (Ty Simpkins) falling into a mysterious coma, which somehow opens a doorway between him and a supernatural realm of demons and ghosts, known as The Further. As the series went on, it was revealed that Dalton's father Josh (Patrick Wilson) had repressed childhood encounters with an evil spirit and that the curse had been passed on to Dalton. Through some heady concepts of alternate dimensions and non-linear time, Josh was able to visit his own childhood and finally stop the curse.

(Photo: Blumhouse)

Insidious 3 and Insidious: The Last Key were both prequels to the story of the original two films, focusing on demon hunter Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye). That would mean Patrick Wilson's Insidious 5 would be the first film in the franchise since Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013) to actually focus on the how the story of the Lambert family is progressing. Chapter 2 left a potential doorway (pun) to new horror cracked open: the film ended with the surviving medium, Carl, repressing the memories of both Josh and Dalton, to help protect them from further invasion by the dead and demonic.

As Patrick Wilson has teased, Insidious 5 will keep a real-time count on just how well Josh and Dalton are doing (or not) as a pivotal life step arrives: Dalton going to college.

Insidious 5 will be in theaters on July 7, 2023.