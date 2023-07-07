Insidious 5 Director Patrick Wilson Celebrates Production Wrap With Photo

After years away from "The Further," Patrick Wilson and the Insidious franchise are about to return in a big way, with Wilson taking to Instagram to confirm that filming has wrapped on Insidious 5. The upcoming entry has audiences excited not only because the Lambert family from the first two installments will once again be the focus of the adventure, but also because Wilson himself is stepping behind the camera to helm the sequel. Wilson will also star in the movie, alongside original stars Rose Byrne and Ty Simpkins. Insidious 5 is currently set to land in theaters on July 7, 2023.

Wilson captioned his photo of a hovering lightbulb, "...lights out on our next installment of the Insidious franchise. Second leg of the journey is done. Now on to post. To my entire cast/crew...THANK YOU...for the drive, the passion, and the hours. And a big thanks to all the partners/spouses/families/friends who dealt with our wacky schedule. Can't wait to show you all what we're cooking up. Into the Further we go!"

The original film explored the Lambert family, with Dalton (Simpkins) suffering an injury that makes him the target of a supernatural threat. When Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) attempts to offer assistance, we learn about how Dalton's father (Wilson) was similarly targetted by a supernatural being in his childhood. The new film is set to explore how the Lamberts cope with the events that happened 10 years earlier as Dalton is heading to college.

Earlier this year, Wilson shared his excitement about not just returning to the franchise, but about getting to explore a new perspective of filmmaking on the series.

"It's something that I'm super passionate about, and there hasn't been a day since they pitched me the idea that I haven't been all in. It's been a lot of work by Scott Teems, the writer, and me," Wilson explained to Screen Rant. "And Leigh Whannell has helped out obviously a ton, and of course Blumhouse is a great partner. I've done a bunch of stuff with them, so I couldn't be happier to have my first experience with a very helpful and comfortable group of people that, for some reason, trust me. So, we'll see."

