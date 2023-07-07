Insidious 5 Casting Details Confirm Return of Former Star

The upcoming Insidious 5 marks a number of returns for the franchise, with Deadline confirming today that the cast of the sequel is set to include Rose Byrne, who starred in the first two entries in the series. Given that the third and fourth installments in the series pivoted away from the Lambert family, longtime fans will surely be excited to see Byrne join the project alongside the previously announced Patrick Wilson and Ty Simpkins. In addition to starring in it, Wilson also serves as the director of the horrifying adventure. The latest casting report also revealed that Sinclair Daniel, Peter Dager, and Hiam Abbass have all joined the film. Insidious 5 is set to land in theaters on July 7, 2023.

The original film explored the Lambert family, with Dalton (Simpkins) suffering an injury that makes him the target of a supernatural threat. When Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) attempts to offer assistance, we learn about how Dalton's father (Wilson) was similarly targetted by a supernatural being in his childhood. The new film is set to explore how the Lamberts cope with the events that happened 10 years earlier as Dalton is heading to college.

The most recent film in the franchise, 2018's Insidious: The Last Key, was the biggest box-office earner.

Earlier this year, Wilson shared his excitement about not just returning to the franchise as a performer, but also to bring the narrative to life as a director.

"It's something that I'm super passionate about, and there hasn't been a day since they pitched me the idea that I haven't been all in. It's been a lot of work by Scott Teems, the writer, and me," Wilson explained to Screen Rant. "And Leigh Whannell has helped out obviously a ton, and of course Blumhouse is a great partner. I've done a bunch of stuff with them, so I couldn't be happier to have my first experience with a very helpful and comfortable group of people that, for some reason, trust me. So, we'll see."

"I'm honored and thrilled to be at the helm of the next Insidious installment, which will provide an amazing chance to unpack everything the Lamberts went through a decade ago, as well as deal with the consequences of their choices," Wilson shared in a statement when the project was announced. "Directing the movie is both professionally and personally a full-circle moment for me, and I am extremely grateful to be entrusted in continuing to tell this frightening and haunting story. Into The Further we go."

