IT CHAPTER TWO Fan’s Pennywise Jeep Is Freaking Out Fellow Drivers

If you suffer from Coulrophobia, it means you’re one of the many people who has a fear of clowns, so you probably skipped IT CHAPTER TWO in theaters. Well, hopefully, you don’t live in Louisville, Kentucky because Pennywise the Clown might be a little hard to avoid. According to an article by Yahoo! Lifestyle, a man named Andrew Johnson has decked out his jeep to be IT themed, and it’s pretty terrifying. Johnson has a rare right-hand-drive Jeep, which means he can make it look like Pennywise (or any other classic character) is driving the car. Johnson has decorated his Jeep in various themes over the years, and recently spoke with the Courier-Journal about his fun hobby.

“The only one they had on the lot was right-hand-drive. So, I got in and took it for a test drive and thought, ‘This is really, really fun,’” Johnson explained. “And I drove it around and everyone kept looking and wondering why there was nobody driving this particular vehicle. So my brother and I came up with the idea of putting a skeleton there… and everybody went crazy about that. After a few months I had to step up my game. It’s progressed to different characters, different themes … every vehicle gets more expensive and more elaborate.”

“It’s a lot of fun, it’s entertaining to people. I’m always the attraction,” he added. “Wherever I go, I have to plan an extra 30 minutes just for that.”

“I’ve had to calm a lot of people down. I had one lady praying to Jesus,” Johnson shared.

