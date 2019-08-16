The Losers Club Unites in New IT CHAPTER TWO Photo

IT CHAPTER TWO is weeks away from scaring audiences everywhere, but a new still from the film is teasing the film’s ominous journey. USA Today recently debuted some exclusive stills from this fall’s hottest blockbusters, including the upcoming CHAPTER TWO. The still, which you can check out below, features the grown-up members of the Losers Club standing together, while Richie Tozier (Bill Hader) frantically approaches a small child.

Set 27 years after the previous film, IT CHAPTER TWO features the grown-up Losers’ Club reuniting in the small town of Derry, Maine. After believing they had defeated the otherworldly monster Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard) as children, their reunion makes them hope that they will vanquish the threat once and for all.

“He’s been doing this forever really, so he doesn’t change in the sense that you would look differently,” Skarsgard revealed earlier this year. “He looks however he wants to look for any particular prey at the time, but I do think there’s a change… The arc of the first movie is that he, for the first time, experiences fear himself. His last line — ‘Fear…’ — is him experiencing it for the first time, and he’s sort of shocked and perplexed and surprised. Like, ‘What is this?’”

As the film’s recently-revealed runtime proves, fans will be in for a pretty substantial journey when CHAPTER TWO hits theaters, as the film will be 2 hours and 49 minutes long.

“A movie is very different when you’re writing the script and you’re building a story compared to what the final product is,” director Andy Muschietti explained in an interview late last month. “At the beginning, when you’re writing and building the beats of the story, everything that you put in there seems very essential to the story. However, when you have the movie finally edited and it’s 4 hours long, you realize that some of the events and some of the beats can be easily lifted but the essence of the story remains intact.

“You cannot deliver a 4-hour movie because people will start to feel uncomfortable – no matter what they see – but we ended up having a movie that is 2 hours and 45 minutes, and the pacing is very good,” Muschietti added. “Nobody who’s seen the movie has had any complaint.”

IT CHAPTER TWO also stars Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak. The young versions of the Losers’ Club will also be returning.

IT CHAPTER TWO lands in theaters on September 6th.