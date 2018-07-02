‘IT: Chapter Two’ Officially Begins Production

Warner Bros. has officially started production on IT: Chapter Two, the second part in the movie adaptation of Stephen King’s classic horror supernatural horror novel.

The start of production was announced by a WB press release, which features an official confirmation of the new casting additions, and a first official story synopsis for Chapter Two. Check all of that info out, below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“EVIL RESURFACES IN DERRY AS CAMERAS ROLL ON NEW LINE CINEMA’S

‘IT CHAPTER TWO’

Director Andy Muschietti Reunites the Losers Club—Young and Adult—in a Return to Derry

BURBANK, CA, July 2, 2018 – Principal photography has begun on New Line Cinema’s ‘IT CHAPTER TWO,’ director Andy Muschietti’s follow-up to 2017’s critically acclaimed and massive worldwide box office hit ‘IT,’ which grossed over $700 million globally. Both redefining and transcending the genre, ‘IT’ became part of the cultural zeitgeist as well as the highest-grossing horror film of all time.

Because every 27 years evil revisits the town of Derry, Maine, ‘IT CHAPTER TWO’ brings the characters—who’ve long since gone their separate ways—back together as adults, nearly three decades after the events of the first film. Bill Skarsgård returns in the seminal role of Pennywise. James McAvoy (‘Split,’ upcoming ‘Glass’) stars as Bill, Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain (‘Zero Dark Thirty,’ ‘Mama’) as Beverly, Bill Hader (HBO’s ‘Barry,’ ‘The Skeleton Twins’) as Richie, Isaiah Mustafa (TV’s ‘Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments’) as Mike, Jay Ryan (TV’s ‘Mary Kills People’) as Ben, James Ransone (HBO’s ‘The Wire’) as Eddie, and Andy Bean (‘Allegiant,’ Starz’ ‘Power’) as Stanley.

Reprising their roles as the original members of the Losers Club are Jaeden Lieberher as Bill, Wyatt Oleff as Stanley, Sophia Lillis as Beverly, Finn Wolfhard as Richie, Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben, Chosen Jacobs as Mike, and Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie.”

The biggest news is, of course the list of famous actors now playing the adult versions of the Losers Club, with James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, and Bill Hader being the biggest trio in the cast. One casting addition that’s not mentioned here is actor Teach Grant, who will play the adult version of local bully (and murderous servant of Pennywise) Henry Bowers, which is, admittedly, something of a spoiler after how the first film changed the character’s arc.

For the cinephiles, here is the behind-the-scenes information revealed in the production announcement:

“Muschietti directs from a screenplay by Gary Dauberman (‘IT,’ ‘Annabelle: Creation’) based on the novel by Stephen King. Barbara Muschietti, Dan Lin and Roy Lee are producing the film. Marty Ewing, Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg are the executive producers.

The behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography Checco Varese (‘The 33’), Oscar-winning production designer Paul D. Austerberry (‘The Shape of Water’), editor Jason Ballantine (‘IT,’ ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’), and Oscar-nominated costume designer Luis Sequeira (‘The Shape of Water,’ ‘Mama’).

Production will take place in Toronto, Canada.“

IT: Chapter Two hits theaters on September 6, 2019.