James Wan and David F. Sandberg Reunite for Netflix Horror Film Below

Both Aquaman director James Wan and Shazam! director David F. Sandberg got their starts in the world of horror, with the pair reuniting for the upcoming Netflix movie Below, per Deadline. No plot details have been revealed at this point, other than it being a "genre thriller," with Sandberg directing a script by Greg Weidman and Geoff Tock, as Wan serves as a producer. In addition to it being exciting that the pair have gone from horror into big-budget superhero films, Wan had picked Sandberg to direct Annabelle: Creation, a spinoff from The Conjuring series Wan created in 2013.

Thanks to his success in the horror genre, Wan would go on to direct Furious 7, paving the way for him to helm the solo Aquaman outing. While Wan delivered audiences a return to horror with last year's Malignant, he more recently wrapped production on the sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Similarly, Sandberg most recently wrapped production on the sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is set to hit theaters later this year.

Prior to The Conjuring, Wan had delivered audiences films like Saw and Insidious, already establishing himself as a compelling force in genre cinema. The frights of The Conjuring took his career to an all-new level, with that film going on to inspire multiple sequels, spinoffs, and prequels. The most recent entry in the series came with last year's The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, marking the first entry in the proper Conjuring universe he hadn't directed. The Conjuring 2 set the stage for a spinoff focusing on that movie's Crooked Man, though no updates on that project have been revealed in the years since it was announced. The spinoff The Nun is reported to be getting a sequel, though no official updates on that project have been shared recently.

Another one of Wan's franchises, Insidious, is set to get its fifth installment, which will see star Patrick Wilson make his directorial debut. Wilson will likely look to Wan for some advice, given how frequently they've collaborated on the Conjuring, Aquaman, and Insidious films, with longtime fans immensely excited to see the actor put his stamp on the series.

Stay tuned for updates on Below.

