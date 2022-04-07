Aquaman and The Conjuring Director Strikes Deal to Develop Unscripted TV Shows

Filmmaker James Wan continues to extend his creative endeavors into new realms, as The Hollywood Reporter confirms Wan and his Atomic Monster Productions have partnered with Truly Originals to develop all-new unscripted projects. While Wan’s roots might be in horror, having delivered audiences projects like Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring, his career would go on to expand into a number of other arenas, thanks to helming projects like Fast 7 and Aquaman. It’s currently unknown what unscripted TV shows could result from this partnership, though the outlet claims Atomic Monster and Truly Originals already have a number of projects in various stages of development across multiple genres.

“I love watching reality TV because, when done right, it can be unfiltered and raw. It’s fascinating to see love, triumph, heartbreak, and the entire human experience on display during the most intimate moments in a stranger’s life. It makes one feel less alone when so many of the situations these people find themselves in are extremely relatable. That’s what I want to see more of,” producer Ingrid Bisu shared in a statement. “James and I are so excited to work with the folks at Truly to turn some of our original concepts into series.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Atomic Monster has previously delivered TV series like Swamp Thing, I Know What You Did Last Summer, MacGyver, and Archive 81. Truly Originals produces series like The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Potomac, Family Karma, Shahs of Sunset, Ink Master, Would I Lie to You?, Kandi & The Gang, Basketball Wives, Swamp People, Summer House, Winter House, and The Last Cowboy.

“This is an opportunity to bring a completely fresh creative approach and perspective to unscripted,” Truly Originals head of development Chachi Senior added. “James’ and Atomic Monster’s distinct and ridiculously captivating storytelling abilities, combined with Truly’s deep experience and legacy of creating unscripted hits, provides an exciting foundation for the various series we’re developing together. We’re all looking forward to taking these projects to market, and ultimately, to viewers.”

Wan isn’t the first acclaimed horror filmmaker to start diving into the world of unscripted programming, as filmmaker Eli Roth delivered a number of projects for discovery+.

Stay tuned for details on the upcoming unscripted TV shows from Atomic Monster.

Are you looking forward to the partnership? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!