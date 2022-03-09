Aquaman 2 Director James Wan Breaks Silence on Release Date Delay

Fans of DC’s Aquaman were hit with some bad news on Wednesday. A bunch of shifts in the release schedule for Warner Bros. caused the entire DC live-action slate to shuffle around, resulting in quite a few delays. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel to the billion dollar Aquaman movie from 2018, was pushed out of the 2022 lineup entirely, and will now arrive in theaters on March 17, 2023. That delay will certainly frustrate some, but the film’s director is looking at it as a blessing.

Following the news of Aquaman 2‘s delay, James Wan took to Instagram to share an update on the film’s progress. He showed off a photo of his workspace where he is deep in the middle of post-production. According to Wan, the extra three months gives the special effects-heavy film more time to get across the finish line.

“Working nonstop, day and night (at least 15 hours each day), on my director’s cut from my home set up. Thank god for the big desk,” Wan wrote in the post. “For a movie that is nearly all visual effects, I’m thankful for the extra time needed to craft this thing right. Working with groundbreaking new technology, I’m blown away by some of the early tests coming in. I’m cautiously optimistic and excited, and can’t wait to share when the time is ready.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is one of several DC films on the move. The news got started with Dwayne Johnson revealing that both of his theatrical DC projects were being delayed. Black Adam is moving back to October of this year while DC League of Super-Pets drops back to take Black Adam’s previous date. Then the rest of the dominos fell.

Both The Flash and Aquaman 2 are shifting from 2022 to 2023. Aquaman’s delay is much shorter, however, moving from December to March. The Flash is essentially leapfrogging its sea-faring counterpart with its delay.

The one bright spot of news comes in the form of Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The Shazam sequel is actually moving up, taking Aquaman‘s December 16th release date.

What do you think of all this DC release date news? Which upcoming DC movie are you most looking forward to?