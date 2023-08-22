John Carpenter Releasing Anthology II Vinyl of More Iconic Themes

Dating back to his earliest films, filmmaker John Carpenter has impressed audiences not only with his directing and writing abilities, but also with the music he has composed for his scores, making the soundtracks to his films highly coveted albums. Given that it can be difficult tracking down all of the albums for his many masterpieces, Sacred Bones Records is releasing a new volume of his music with Anthology II: Movie Themes 1976-1988. While the previously released Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 featured the title tracks of many of his movies, this new release includes deeper cuts from across his catalog. John Carpenter's Anthology II: Movie Themes 1976-1988 is available now for pre-order through Sacred Bones Records before it hits shelves on October 6th.

Sacred Bones Records describes the release, "By now everyone should know, John Carpenter is not only a celebrated filmmaker but also a musical maestro whose soundtracks have become synonymous with the genres of horror, suspense, and science fiction. Anthology II (Movie Themes 1976-1988) continues the celebration of his compositional genius via an excellently sequenced collection of some of his most iconic pieces of music from his extensive filmography, all newly recorded with his musical collaborators Daniel Davies and Cody Carpenter.

"The compilation includes selections from Escape From New York, Big Trouble in Little China, The Thing, They Live, Assault on Precinct 13, Prince of Darkness, The Fog, Halloween (and its sequels), and beyond. Among its highlights are the three lost cues from The Thing, previously unreleased and now re-recorded. The Thing marks one of the rare occasions that John Carpenter stepped away from scoring duties and entrusted the task to another composer, the legendary Ennio Morricone. Upon receiving Morricone's score Carpenter felt that the film would benefit from the inclusion of additional music and took the initiative to record and insert multiple synth-driven cues.

"Anthology II (Movie Themes 1976-1988) represents just a fraction of John Carpenter's impressive musical repertoire. His ability to capture the essence of his films through evocative melodies, atmospheric soundscapes, and innovative use of synths has solidified his status as one of the most influential composers in the history of cinema. With each haunting note and pulsating beat, his soundtracks continue to resonate with audiences, forever etching his name in the annals of film music history."

The track listing on the release is as follows:

"Chariots of Pumpkins" (Halloween III: Season of the Witch) "69th St. Bridge" (Escape from New York) "The Alley (War)" (Big Trouble in Little China)

"Wake Up" (They Live) "Julie's Dead" (Assault on Precinct 13) "The Shape Enters Laurie's Room" (Halloween II) "Season of the Witch" (Halloween III: Season of the Witch) "Love at a Distance" (Prince of Darkness) "The Shape Stalks Again" (Halloween II) "Burn it" (The Thing)

"Fuchs" (The Thing) "To Mac's Shack" (The Thing) "Walk to the Lighthouse" (The Fog) "Laurie's Theme" (Halloween)



