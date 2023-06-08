John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando Game Revealed

Summer Game Fest has had plenty of big reveals, including the debut of Toxic Commando, a new game from horror visionary John Carpenter. Given Carpenter’s involvement, it should come as little surprise that Toxic Commando will take inspiration from ’80s action and horror films. The game will feature a mix of first-person shooter and driving elements, as players contend with hordes of zombie enemies. Toxic Commando is being developed by Saber Interactive and published by Focus Entertainment. The title will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC sometime in 2024.

A trailer for Toxic Commando can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

https://twitter.com/Focus_entmt/status/1666898555175329819

The narrative for Toxic Commando will center around the release of the monstrous Sludge God. The creature was accidentally released by a scientist, and the being has begun turning the living into the undead seen in the trailer, and the soil itself into scum. The Toxic Commandos have been hired to take care of the problem, and players will team up to take them down.

“It’s exciting to be collaborating on a new video game with Focus andSaber,” Carpenter said in a press release. “Look, I really like shooting zombies. Theykeep telling me that they’re called ‘the infected.’ Please. They’reghouls, dude. They blow up real good and there are a ton of them. Peopleare going to love this game.”

A firm release date has not been revealed for Toxic Commandojust yet, but those interested in playing the game early will be happyto know that a closed beta has already been announced. Given the game’sMature rating, it should come as little surprise that players must be 18to sign-up for the beta. A PC is also on the list of requirements, sopresumably it will not be open to console players. Applicants musthave an Epic Games account, and must agree to a non-disclosureagreement. Last but not least, being able to speak English is also arequirement, in order to provide feedback to the development team.Readers interested in signing up for the closed beta can do so righthere.

Do you plan on checking out Toxic Commando? What do you think of the game's first trailer?