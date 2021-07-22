Jordan Peele's New Thriller Gets Title and First Poster

✖

With two acclaimed horror films under his belt, filmmaker Jordan Peele has managed to shock and surprise audiences with unsettling narratives using ambiguous titles, a tradition he looks to continue with his new film Nope. As cryptic as the title is, the film's poster also offers little insight into what fans can expect from the experience, though the upcoming project does reunite Peele with Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, with the film also starring Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun. You can check out the poster for Peele's Nope below, with the film currently slated to be landing in theaters on July 22, 2022.

Making audiences even more excited for the new film is that this teaser poster also confirms that select sequences were filmed in the IMAX format, marking a new filmmaking technique for Peele. With audiences largely knowing Peele for his comedic efforts before the debut of Get Out, that film's narrative and technical accomplishments came as a surprise to many of his fans, as he would push his directorial abilities even further with Us and through the development of The Twilight Zone revival. Whatever the film has in store for audiences, seeing him continue to push himself beyond expectations continues to prove what a compelling voice he is in genre storytelling.

Peele's genre efforts aren't limited to writing and directing his own material, as he and his production company Monkeypaw Productions have helped other filmmakers develop their own projects. Peele served as a producer on the upcoming Candyman reboot from director Nia DaCosta, while he is also helping to develop a new take on Wes Craven's The People Under the Stairs.

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

The filmmaker previously detailed that he has a number of other genre films in the works, each tackling literal and figurative monsters.

“I have four other social thrillers that I want to unveil in the next decade," Peele previously told Business Insider of his original projects. “The best and scariest monsters in the world are human beings and what we are capable of especially when we get together. I’ve been working on these premises about these different social demons, these innately human monsters that are woven into the fabric of how we think and how we interact, and each one of my movies is going to be about a different one of these social demons.”

Stay tuned for details on Nope before it hits theaters on July 22, 2022.

