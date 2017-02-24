New Jordan Peele Movie to Star Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer

✖

Oscar winning filmmaker Jordan Peele has found the two leads for his next super secret feature film and he'll reunite with one of his former stars. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Peele has tapped Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya to appear in the film as one of its leads and he'll star opposite actress/performer Keke Palmer. The later is no stranger to working with Peele however, having previously appeared on an episode of sketch comedy series Key & Peele; she also already has her horror credentials as well having starred in the third season of Scream the TV series. Little else is known about the project for now except that Peele will direct from a script he wrote. It's scheduled for release in July of 2022.

Get Out, the 2017 feature film that marked Peele's first as a director, catapulted both he and Kaluuya to super-stardom upon its release. The film went on to gross over $255 million worldwide and netted multiple Academy Award nominations including Kaluuya for Best Actor and Best Picture. Peele would go on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay Oscar as well. The comedian turned horror filmmaker followed his first feature with 2019's Us, a film that not only matched Get Out's box office hail but saw the director continue his trend of creating and producing socially conscious thrillers for mainstream audiences, Peele has previously confirmed he intends to continue this trend which we can no doubt expect in the 2022 movie.

“I have four other social thrillers that I want to unveil in the next decade," Peele previously told Business Insider. “The best and scariest monsters in the world are human beings and what we are capable of especially when we get together. I’ve been working on these premises about these different social demons, these innately human monsters that are woven into the fabric of how we think and how we interact, and each one of my movies is going to be about a different one of these social demons.”

Peele has also turned his success as a director into success for others, bringing to life multiple high-profile horror movie remakes at various studios. The highly anticipated new version of Candyman was produced and co-written by Peele and directed by Nia DaCosta and it was previously revealed that Peele and Universal are developing a remake of the Wes Craven movie, The People Under the Stairs.

Peele's third movie as director will open on July 22, 2022.