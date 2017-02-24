Oscar Nominee Steven Yeun Joins Cast of Jordan Peele's New Movie

✖

Fresh off of his first Academy Award nomination for the hit movie Minari, former The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun is getting back into the horror game. Deadline reports that Yeun has entered negotiations to join the cast of Oscar winner Jordan Peele's new feature film, presumed to be another social thriller like Get Out and Us. Should Yeun officially sign on for the project he'll join previously announced Keke Palmer with Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya also in talks for the film. The film will mark a new collaboration for both Yeun and Kaluuya with Peele, with the former having appeared in an episode of his The Twilight Zone reboot and Kaluuya starring in 2017's Get Out.

Little else is known about the project for now except that Peele will direct from a script he wrote and it's scheduled for release in July of 2022. Though primarily known for comedy, Peele's direcotrial debut not only brought in over $255 million at the global box office but managed several Academy Award nominations with Peele winning Best Original Screenplay. The filmmaker followed it with 2019's Us which may not have receieved the same level of accolades but managed to match Get Out's box office success, signaling that Peele's eye for horror was clicking with audiences big time.

“Jordan has established himself as a premier voice and original storyteller with global appeal. He is leading a new generation of filmmakers that have found a way to tap into the cultural zeitgeist with groundbreaking content that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds,” Universal's Donna Langley previously said when Peele's new deal with the studio was announced. “We also share an important goal with Monkeypaw when it comes to increasing representation on-screen in the characters that are portrayed, the stories that are told, and the people who tell them.”

Peele's work with Universal isn't limited to his original ideas either as the filmmaker produced and co-wrote the new Candyman, arriving later this year from director Nia DaCosta. Peele and Universal are also developing a remake of the Wes Craven movie, The People Under the Stairs.

“I have four other social thrillers that I want to unveil in the next decade," Peele previously told Business Insider of his original projects. “The best and scariest monsters in the world are human beings and what we are capable of especially when we get together. I’ve been working on these premises about these different social demons, these innately human monsters that are woven into the fabric of how we think and how we interact, and each one of my movies is going to be about a different one of these social demons.”

Peele's third movie as director will open on July 22, 2022.