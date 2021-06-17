Let the Right One In TV Series Finds Its Young Star

✖

John Ajvide Lindqvist's Let the Right One In has earned multiple adaptations over the past few decades, with a new potential television series at Showtime being the latest to join the list. The pilot's ensemble cast has been taking shape over the past few months, and now we know who will be playing its lead role. According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, Madison Taylor Baez has been cast as Eleanor in the potential Let the Right One In series. Baez previously played a younger version of Selena in Netflix's Selena: The Series, and also appeared on Game of Talents and Kids Say the Darndest Things.

In Let the Right One In, after she was bitten by a mysterious creature, Eleanor and her father, Mark (Demian Bichir), were forced to live in the shadows and commit shameful acts to keep her alive. When she returns to New York City, Eleanor meets a friend who reignites her desire to regain her humanity, even as her condition brings out an animalistic power.

The report also revealed three additional cast members for the pilot. Kevin Carroll (Snowfall) will play Zeke Dawes, the charismatic owner of a successful restaurant and one of Mark’s oldest confidants as well as one of the few people who know about Eleanor’s condition. Jacob Buster (Colony) will play Peter, who suffers the same affliction as Eleanor. When his father tests a potential cure on him that backfires, a terrifying monster is unleashed. Ian Foreman (Merry Wish-Mas) will play Isaiah, the quiet, sensitive, and small for his age kid who loves magic and is an easy target for the other boys at school. He does find a true friend in Eleanor, but has no idea the threat she poses.

The cast is also set to include Anika Noni Rose (THEM, The Princess and the Frog) and Grace Gummer (Mr. Robot).

The pilot will be showrun by Away and Penny Dreadful alum Andrew Hinderaker, who will executive produce alongside the pilot's director, Homeland and #FreeRayShawn alum Seith Mann.

“Let the Right One In quickly establishes itself as a thrilling, high-stakes drama that asks the question: How far would you go to save your child from the monsters out there – would you risk becoming a monster yourself?” Showtime scripted EVP Amy Israel said in a statement.

“The series is both a love letter to the original film, and a story entirely our own," Hinderaker added.

The novel was previously adapted into a feature film in Sweden in 2008 by filmmaker Tomas Alfredson, and later into an English film with The Batman and War for the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves helming the project. This marks the latest attempt to bring Let the Right One In to the small screen, after it was previously in the works at TNT back in 2015.

(Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

