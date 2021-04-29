Let the Right One In Series Adds Mr. Robot Star

✖

Showtime's pilot for a TV adaptation of the hit horror novel/film Let the Right One In has added another new cast member, enlisting Mr. Robot and American Horror Story actress Grace Gummer (daughter of Meryl Streep!). Gummer joins the previously announced Demián Bichir and Anika Noni Rose in the series, taking on the part of Claire. Variety describes the part as "the heiress of a pharmaceutical empire, Claire is a brilliant scientist who turned down the family’s billion-dollar business to pursue a humbler, nobler career in disease research. But her life gets turned upside down when her estranged, ailing father summons her home and reveals a terrible secret."

Bichir will play the part of Mark, father to 12-year-old Eleanor, who was attacked by a creature that fled into the night, locking her in at that age for forever and forcing her dad to try and "provide her with the minimal amount of human blood she needs to stay alive." This marks a major deviation from the novel and other adaptations of the story, which focused on a young boy that discovered his new neighbor was a vampire stuck at a young age, but whose handler wasn't their father and instead another person (with more sinister intentions).

Anika Noni Rose will play Naomi, described as a single mom and homicide detective who, with her son Isaiah, lives next door to Mark and his daughter, and is happy about the kids bonding... until.

Away creator and Penny Dreadful writer Andrew Hinderaker will write the project and serve as showrunner while Dexter and Homeland director Seith Mann will step behind the camera for the first episode. The premium cable network describes the series as "an elevated genre drama, which is turning a naturalistic lens on human frailty, strength and compassion."

First published in 2004, the novel comes from Swedish author John Ajvide Lindqvist and was his debut work. He would quickly go on to be known as the "the Stephen King of Sweden" in some circles, while Let the Right One In would take on a life of its own after quickly being adapted into a feature film in Sweden in 2008. In 2010 the movie was re-adapted in English with The Batman and War for the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves helming the project. That version, titled Let Me In, starred Kodi Smit-McPhee and Chloë Grace Moretz in the two lead roles. Let the Right One In has also been adapted for the stage in multiple languages.

Showtime's new pilot marks the latest attempt to bring Let the Right One In to the small screen, having previously been in that works at A&E back in 2015 before moving to TNT and then never getting in front of cameras.