M3GAN Unrated Version Releasing on Digital This Month Will Be "Gorier" With More Deaths

The horror-comedy film M3GAN struck a chord with audiences earlier this year – but if there is one criticism the movie got, it's that it was too lite on the horror aspect. Well, now that the PG-13 version of M3GAN has had its run at the box office, we can get to the actual horror film that was originally made.

It's been annnounced that the unrated version of M3GAN wioll be released on digital on February 24th. The film will then get a hard copy release on DVD/Blu-ray on March 21st.

M3GAN's writer Akela Cooper previously teased that there was a "way gorier" version of the film waiting in the wings:

"No shade to Universal, love them, and I understand that once the trailer went viral, teenagers got involved and you want them to be able to see it," Cooper said to Bloody-Disgusting. "There should be an unrated version at some point ... I heard it is on the books. But yes, it was way gorier. Her body count in the script was higher than in the movie....she did kill a bunch more people, including a couple of characters whom James [Wan] was like, 'I like what you did with those people, but I want them to live.' I was merciless, but again, that is me. My humor is extremely dark."

M3GAN BONUS FEATURES REVEALED

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

A New Vision of Horror – Filmmakers and cast break down how the world of M3GAN was created, including the initial idea, through production under the leadership of director Gerard Johnstone

Bringing Life to M3GAN – See how animatronics, puppets, and actor Amie Donald helped make M3GAN as real as possible

Getting Hacked – A behind-the-scenes look at how cast and crew accomplished some of the film's complex stunts and gory deaths

M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma, M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.

When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady, Gemma's unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems – a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.

M3GAN will be on digital on February 24th, and DVD/Blu-Ray on March 21st.