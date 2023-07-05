Magic 8 Ball Movie Adds Cocaine Bear Writer

Back in 2019, Blumhouse and Mattel were announced as developing a movie adaptation of the iconic Magic 8 Ball, and while little had been reported since those initial talks, the buzz around the Mattel adaptation Barbie has earned Magic 8 Ball some attention. In a new piece about the toy company by The New Yorker (per Bloody Disgusting), Cocaine Bear writer Jimmy Warden is now reportedly on board to write the script for the project. With Cocaine Bear finding the balance between crowd-pleasing humor and compelling thrills, it would seem like it is this tone that Mattel is hoping to capture with the new adaptation.

Robbie Brenner, head of Mattel Films, teased of the upcoming approach, "We're not going to make any rated-R movies." She added that the script "walks the line a little bit" and that "we're not going to make anything that feels violent, or that is alienating to families ... We want to stay within the parameters of what Mattel is."

For those who might not remember the toy, Mattel describes the novelty, "The Magic 8 Ball has all the answers to all of your most pressing questions! Featured in cool, retro-style, fans of all ages will be reminded of when this novelty toy was first introduced, proving again that there's plenty of fortune-telling fun to be had! Start by 'asking the ball' a 'yes' or 'no' question then turn it over to see your answer magically appear inside the window. Answers range from positive ('It is certain') to negative ('Don't count on it') to neutral ('Ask again later'). If you seek advice...then this toy is for you!"

With adaptations of board games like Ouija and Battleship earning underwhelming receptions, films based on such properties stagnated, but Barbie, as well as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, have caused renewed excitement in franchises based on toys.

"Since the 1950s, Magic 8 Ball has inspired imagination, suspense, and intrigue across generations. This iconic toy has a built-in connection with fans and untapped potential for storytelling," Brenner shared in a statement in 2019 when the project was announced. "There are no partners better suited to tell the Magic 8 Ball story in collaboration with Mattel Films than Jeff Wadlow and Blumhouse Productions, whose unique approach to the thriller genre has captivated audiences worldwide and has gained widespread accolades."

Stay tuned for updates on the Magic 8 Ball movie.

Are you looking forward to the project? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!