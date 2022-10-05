Marvel's Werewolf By Night: When and Where to Watch the New MCU Special

Marvel is just days away from debuting its first-ever holiday special in the form of Werewolf by Night, a perfect entry for spooky season fiends everywhere. Featuring the live-action debut of Jack Russell (Gael Garcia Bernal), the series is a brand new format for the House of Ideas. Instead of a being a feature film or one of the multi-episode Disney+ entries the outfit has previously released, the Michael Giacchino-directed special was instead developed as a 50-minute one-shot story.

The special is a stark contrast from anything the Kevin Feige-led outfit has released before with its black-and-white footage allowing the studio to go down darker, bloodier paths.

When does Werewolf by Night air?

Since Werewolf by Night isn't a series, the entirety of the special will be released on Friday, October 7th. While it has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios or Disney+, it's likely the special will be made available for streaming at 12:00 a.m. Pacific on Friday, meaning those on the East Coast will have to stay up until 3:00 a.m. to catch it when it first drops.

Where can I watch Werewolf by Night?

Given that Werewolf by Night isn't receiving a theatrical release—unless you've been one of the few lucky ones to attend a film festival where it's received an advanced screening—the special will be available to see from one place and one place only. That's right, the special will be streaming only on Disney+. Since the platform has yet to announce any plans to release any of its Marvel Studios content on physical media, it's likely the streaming provider is the only place you'll be able to see Werewolf by Night for the foreseeable future.

What is Werewolf by Night about?

Marvel's official synopsis for the special can be found below:

"On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader," the synopsis reads. "In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster."

Werewolf by Night hits Disney+ on October 7th. What other characters do you hope to see appear in the upcoming special? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!