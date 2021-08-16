Monster Cereals Reunite for Hilarious Featurette About Remaking "Monster Mash"

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the debut of the Monster Cereals from General Mills, an event being celebrated with the release of the all-new "Monster Mash" cereal, bringing together flavors from its famous roster of Halloween-themed characters. The fun doesn't end there, as General Mills has also released a hilarious new featurette about Count Chocula, Franken Berry, Boo Berry, Yummy Mummy, and Frute Brute reuniting to deliver their own take on the iconic song "Monster Mash," originally from Bobby "Boris" Pickett and the Crypt Kickers. You can check out the featurette above and keep an eye out on shelves for the cereals themselves.

General Mills says of the new reunion:

Together for the first time ever, it’s the Monster Mash... Cereal! The Monster Mash cereal is a limited-edition version of the flavorful frosted cereal featuring pieces from the five iconic Monster Cereals, including Count Chocula, Boo Berry, and Franken Berry as well as Frute Brute and Yummy Mummy (which haven’t been around for nearly a decade), all together in one bowl!

With the gang reuniting, the monsters creeped into the recording studio for an epic remake of the classic hit Monster Mash song. Listen to the ghoulishly good remake via Spotify here and on MonsterMashCereal.com now.

Get your boogie on and get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the monster-made mashup song, with the official “Mockumentary” the Monster Mash Documentary, linked here and on MonsterMashCereal.com, including a spooky surprise appearance from Travis Barker, a longtime friend of the Monster gang.

The General Mills blog also chronicled the history of the monster cereals and their legacy among fans.

"The Monster Cereals debuted in 1971 with the introduction of Count Chocula and Franken Berry. Inspired by classic horror film characters, they were unlike any other cereal at the time," the blog details. "Boo Berry joined the monster crew a year later in 1972 and expanded nationally in the U.S. in 1973. The first three Monster Cereals have been in production ever since, now appearing just in time for Halloween. Frute Brute (formerly Fruit Brute) hit store shelves with the 'howlin’-good taste of fruit' in 1974. He was sent back to our cereal vault in 1982. Frute Brute is considered by many collectors to be the most sought-after vintage cereal box. (Likely because the cereal was used by movie director Quentin Tarantino in both Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction.) Fruity Yummy Mummy made his debut in 1988 with a similar fruity flavor to Frute Brute. But the cereal was only around until 1992."

You can head to MonsterMashCereal.com for more details on the 50th anniversary.

Which Monster Cereal is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!