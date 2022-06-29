NECA's Universal Monsters x TMNT Ultimate Figure Line Adds Splinter As Van Helsing

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Back in October of last year, just before Halloween, NECA announced the first figure in a crossover line of 7-inch scale Ultimates action figures featuring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as classic Universal monsters. An amazing Raphael as Frankenstein's Monster kicked off the line, and that was followed by Leonardo as Dr. Frankenstein's assistant The Hunchback, Michelangelo as The Mummy, and April O'Neil as The Bride of Frankenstein. Now Splinter is joining the line as the vampire hunter Van Helsing. Once again, the figure is outstanding.

The 7-inch scale Splinter as Van Helsing figure includes a crossbow, arrows, quiver, knife, stakes, interchangeable heads, and swappable hands. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $34.99 (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout) with a release date set for January. Note that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mirage Comics Ultimate Casey Jones and Utrom figures launched alongside Splinter today, and you can pre-order them both here at Entertainment Earth priced at $34.99.

The 7-inch April O'Neil as The Bride figure features a likeness of Judith Hoag as she appeared in the 1990 film. It includes a microphone, handbag, spider, lightning bolt sai, interchangeable heads, and swappable hands. You can pre-order it here at Entertainment Earth for $34.99 with a release date set for November 2022.

The Michelangelo as The Mummy figure includes two ankh nunchuks, interchangeable heads and hands, a bendable cobra, and extra bandage drapes. You can pre-order it here at Entertainment Earth for $34.99 with a release date set for October 2022.

The Leonardo as The Hunchback / Ygor figure features a ton of accessories like a brain in a jar, two katanas, interchangeable hands, shovels, bone, skull, and flame effects that attach to the katanas to form torches. As you can see from the image above, many of these accessories can be stored inside his shell. You can pre-order the new Leonardo figure here at Entertainment Earth for $34.99 with a release date set for November

As for the Frankenstein Raphael figure, it includes a metal chain, interchangeable hands, and two lightning bolt sai. It's also loaded with details that like a worn suit, broken gauges, and a manhole cover used to patch his damaged shell (a nice touch). Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $34.99 with a release date set for October.