Killer Book Club Teaser Released, Details Announced by Netflix

Netflix gave fans their first look at Killer Book Club this afternoon. It's Geeked Week over at the streamer and that means a load of announcements. Killer Book Club is a project that some fans might not be as keyed into. Carlos Garcia Miranda's novel provides the source material for a menacing mystery. As of now, there is no release date for the project. However, Netflix wanted to get the general premise out there to build some excitement. Carlos Alonso-Ojea directs the story of a group of teenagers threatened by a "creepy clown." Luckily for people who do not like clowns, there is no presence from the assailant in the video linked below. Killer Book Club stars Veki Velilla, Álvaro Mel, Carlos Alcaide, Hamza Zaidi, Priscilla Delgado, Iván Pellicer, Ane Rot, and María Cerezuela. Check out the clip for yourself right here!

Here's what the blurb on social media says, "Mysterious young people and a creepy clown... What more could you ask for? 'The Criminal Readers Club' is the new Spanish horror movie that will soon be released on Netflix"

mysterious teens and a creepy clown -- what more can you ask for? KILLER BOOK CLUB, a new Spanish horror film, is coming soon to Netflix #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/B2rkyAtLsr — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 7, 2022

Pledge Times sat down with some of the key players behind bringing this horror show to Netflix. Raimon Msllorens is the CEO of Brutal Media and sees this as an expansion of the lane Netflix has forged for itself in terror. Fear Street, Stranger Things, and a host of spooky content has paved the way for Killer Book Club.

"A novel like 'The criminal readers club' that, in addition to its bestseller, hits the nail on the head in what it offers its audience, makes it very easy for us to start what I am sure will be a fruitful relationship with Planeta (publisher of the book)", he mused.

Francisco Javier Sanz is the director of Grupo Planeta's audiovisual rights management agency. He thinks director Carlos Garcia Miranda is the perfect man to translate this story.

"Carlos García Miranda has that brilliant ability, as a screenwriter and as a novelist, to anticipate successful trends," Sanz said. "Since its publication, 'The criminal readers' club' has aroused much interest in the audiovisual world. We are confident that Raimon and the Brutal Media team are the ideal partner to bring the book to the screen alongside Carlos."

