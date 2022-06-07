Troll: Netflix Releases Trailer for New Monster Movie

✖

As proven by the success of last year's Godzilla vs. Kong, fans still love to see movies about giant monsters, with Netflix's upcoming film Troll looking to fully deliver on that concept. Of course, when some audiences think of trolls, they think of the dolls from the '90s who have recently seen a resurgence with a successful film franchise, but this new film looks to be embracing a much more monstrous take on the concept and the massive scale of the beasts. You can check out the first teaser for Troll below before the film lands on Netflix.

Deep inside the mountain of Dovre, something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway. But how do you stop something you thought only existed in Norwegian folklore?

The film comes from director Roar Uthaug and stars Ine Marie Wilmann, Kim Falck, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen, Gard B. Eidsvold, Pål Richard Lunderby, Pål Anders Nordvi, Eric Vorenholt, and Hugo Mikal Skår. Alicia Vikander had previously been attached to the project.

"Troll is an idea that has been developing in the back of my mind for over 20 years," Uthaug shared in a statement when the project was announced. "To finally be able to realize it with the enthusiastic and ambitious people at Netflix and Motion Blur is truly a dream come true. I can't wait to unleash this Norwegian monster on the world."

David Kosse, Vice President of International Original Film at Netflix, added, "We are incredibly proud to bring a Norwegian project of this scale to the world together with Roar Uthaug and Motion Blur. Roar is an extremely skilled filmmaker and I'm excited for him to go back to his Norwegian roots with this ambitious, fun film."

Producers Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud continued, "We are thrilled to bring Troll to life, a Norwegian fairy tale figure, played, directed, and produced by Norwegians for the global market. We at Motion Blur are ecstatic to finally announce this collaboration with director Roar Uthaug and Netflix."

