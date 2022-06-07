Day Shift: Jamie Foxx Stars in New Netflix Vampire Movie

✖

Netflix's Geeked Week is in full swing, giving fans a look at the streaming platform's upcoming series and films and all things, well, geek and among those offerings is a look at Spider-Man: Now Way Home star Jamie Foxx's upcoming vampire slayer film, Day Shift. The film is set to debut on Netflix on August 12th and now, this behind-the-scenes video is giving audiences a taste of what's in store when the R-rated film arrives this summer. You can check it out for yourself in the video below.

In Day Shift, Foxx plays a hard-working, blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter. His mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international union of vampire hunters.

In addition to Foxx, the film stars Snoop Dogg (Bones), Scott Adkins (Accident Man), Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist), Meagan Good (Monster Hunter), Karla Souza (How to Get Away with Murder), Eric Lange (Narcos), Zion Broadnax (Holly Day), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Society), Oliver Masucci (The Swarm), Steve Howey (Shameless), and C.S. Lee (Dexter).

John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski is producing the movie with Jason Spitz for 87Eleven Entertainment, alongside Shaun Redick and Yvette Yates Redick of Impossible Dream Entertainment. Foxx, Datari Turner, and Peter Baxter are executive producers.

This look at Day Shift is just one of the many projects that Netflix's Geeked Week is highlighting. On Monday, the streamer shared trailers for a number of projects, including The Sandman, Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy, Season 2 of Warrior Nun, and more. Geeked Week is a one-stop shop for everything on the streaming service related to geek culture. The event debuted last year and was an instant hit with fans, providing the opportunity to learn more about their favorite actors, series, and movies. You can check out more about the event here.

Geeked Week 2022 continues all week, concluding on Friday, June 10th.

Day Shift debuts August 12th.

Will you be checking out Day Shift? What project are you most excited to find out more about during Geeked Week?