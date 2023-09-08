New Saw X Poster Filled With Franchise Easter Eggs

Lionsgate is gearing up to release the tenth film in the Saw franchise with Saw X, and they're hoping to bring the franchise back to form. From everything we've seen in the first trailer, Saw X will bring back Tobin Bell as John Kramer/Jigsaw and the puppet Billy, and they're back with a vengeance. Not much is known about Saw X, but it was revealed that Jigsaw is seeking revenge on the doctors handling his cancer diagnosis. There haven't been many updates on Saw X since the release of the previous trailer, and now we have been getting a whole slew of posters that tease what's to come. Now, the studios have revealed a new poster filled with a ton of Saw easter eggs. You can check out the poster below.

What Happens in Saw X?

Here's how Lionsgate describes Saw X: "John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most disturbing installment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps."

The Saw franchise started off with seven movies that began with James Wan's (Aquaman) initial film in 2004, and wrapping things up with Saw 3D: The Final Chapter in 2010. After Saw 3D: The Final Chapter, the franchise was put on the back burner few years, until studios attempted to launch two different reboots with Jigsaw in 2017, which told the story of Kramer's secret first apprentice, who was recruited from the early stages of his wrongdoings before the first Saw. Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021) introduced a copycat killer that utilized Jigsaw to begin an era of killings. Both attempts were met with some really awful responses, which is why the studio is going back to the basics and brought back the franchise's star for the newest movie.

Saw X hits theaters September 29th.

