New Scream: Courteney Cox Praises Script for Sixth Movie

✖

The cast for the new Scream movie, the sixth in the slasher franchise, is coming together with word coming this week that officially confirmed the return of Scream (2022) cast members Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown. It was also revealed earlier this week that actress Hayden Panettiere will reprise her role of Kirby Reed for the next sequel, reprising her part from 2011's Scream 4. Another pillar of the franchise seems poised to return as actress Courteney Cox has offered praise for the film's script, while teasing that it seems like her deal to return as Gale Weathers is still being finalized.

Speaking in an interview with ET, Cox was asked about the new movie (which is currently without an official title), saying: "I don't know about contracts and where things are, but I'll tell you in the script -- it's a really good one. You actually have to be killed if you talk about it, so I'm not gonna say anything." Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will also be returning for the new film as well which features a script by written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. The new Scream is scheduled to hit theaters on March 31, 2023 with cameras expected to begin rolling this summer.

Cox and co-star Neve Campbell remain the only surviving cast members from the 1996 original Scream that returned for 2022's sequel; tragically, David Arquette's Dewey was killed in the new movie. That said, Cox herself tried to convince the filmmakers not to go through with it. "It was sad, because Dewey is such a beloved character and he's so goofy, and I thought he brought such a comedic twist to the whole franchise," Cox said on the Just For Variety podcast earlier this year. "I think that was really – that was a downer."

"I absolutely did, and I kind of thought they heard me," Cox added, speaking on the suggestion the directors shoot footage that would tease Dewey could still be alive. "I remember being on the lawn going, 'I just thought it was a big mistake not to have the option. I understand why you want [to do it] – it makes it really serious. But then wouldn't it be great if just [in] the last three minutes: text from the hospital.' I wanted that to happen." She added of her real-life former husband's on-screen death, "It just feels strange."

Hopefully Gale Weathers doesn't end up on the cutting room floor in the sixth movie.